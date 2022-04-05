How to solve the mansion wine cellar puzzle in Coromon

The road to the second Titan Essence in Coromon is a bit of a winding path. After making your way through the swamp, you’ll find a brief respite in the quiet town of Pawbury. The swamp-side town is home to restless spirits, elderly hobbyists, and a spot-the-difference puzzle that may be a bit of a time suck if you’re not in the right headspace for it. Luckily, we did the hard work so you don’t have to.

Making your way into the mansion

You’re tasked with finding a route into the mansion just north of town, and wouldn’t you know it, the door is blocked. Don’t despair, the fates have left the wine cellar directly to the right of the front door wide open. Once you’ve made your way in, you’ll be greeted with a room full of tiny details. Your job is to find the thing out of place, interact with it, and take the portal indicated by the piece of furniture. Or read this guide to save a lot of frustration.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The solution

Room 1: The couch is out of place and asks you to take the portal on the right

Room 2: The statue on the right is wrong and tells you to take the top portal

Room 3: The hands are missing, take the top portal again

Room 4: The painting at the top of the room has doubled in size, and it’s begging you to take the portal on the right

Room 5: The books are missing from the bookcase, take the bottom portal

Room 6: The display case near the couch has a wine glass in it suddenly! Take the portal to the left

Room 7: The barrel in the top corner holds the final secret. Take the portal at the top, and prepare to enter the spirit realm.