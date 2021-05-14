All Cotton-winged Bird Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The May 2021 Community Day has arrived in Pokémon Go, and it’s a day to celebrate Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon. On May 15, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone, Swablu will be spawning much more often throughout the day, giving you an additional chance to capture it. For those keen on evolving it into Altaria, you’ll want to make sure you capture a Swablu with ideal IVs to use in the Great or Ultra League. It’d be even better if you can find shiny one, too. If you evolve Swablu during the event or two hours after it, Altaria will learn the charged Fairy-type move moonblast. After May 15, you’ll need to use an Elite Charged TM to teach it moonblast.

For the Community Day, a special ticket will be available called Cotton-winged Bird. You can purchase it for $0.99 in the Pokémon Go store, and it comes with a list of exclusive tasks and rewards for players to complete during the event. The rewards will provide you additional Poké Balls and Swablu encounters during the event, increasing your chances of finding a high IV one or a shiny Swablu.

All Cotton-winged Bird Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you can complete for the Cotton-winged Bird special research. You have from the start of 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone on May 15 to complete them.

We will be updating this guide when the tasks and rewards go live in Pokémon Go.