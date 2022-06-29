All courses in F1 22 – Full track list
Here’s where you’ll be racing.
Codemasters has always been quite good with regards to ensuring that the annual F1 games look realistic. This includes not just the vehicles featured in the Formula 1, but also the iconic race courses that are featured each and every season. F1 22 includes over 20 authentic courses that are a part of the Formula 1 schedule. With that said, let’s take a look at the full list of tracks that are featured in F1 22.
Related: How to simulate practice in F1 22
Full track list in F1 22
|Country
|Track
|Number of Turns
|Track Difficulty
|United States
|Miami International Autodrome
|19
|Medium
|United States
|Circuit of the Americas in Austin
|20
|Easy
|Italy
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|11
|Very Easy
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrari – Imola
|19
|Medium
|Bahrain
|Bahrain International Circuit
|15
|Easy
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|27
|Hard
|Australia
|Albert Park Circuit
|14
|Very Easy
|Spain
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|16
|Medium
|Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo
|19
|Very Hard
|Azerbaijan
|Baku City Circuit
|20
|Very Hard
|Canada
|Circuit Gilles-Villeneueve in Montreal
|14
|Easy
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|18
|Easy
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|10
|Easy
|France
|Circuit Paul Richard
|15
|Medium
|Hungary
|Hungaroring – Budapest
|14
|Hard
|Belgium
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|19
|Easy
|Netherlands
|Circuit Zandvoort
|14
|Medium
|Singapore
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|23
|Very Hard
|Japan
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|18
|Medium
|Mexico
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|17
|Easy
|Brazil
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
|15
|Easy
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina Circuit
|16
|Easy
The full list of courses includes many of the ones that have been in past F1 games for years, including Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain, Albert Park Circuit in Australia, and the iconic circuit course in Monte-Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. One notable addition to F1 22 is the new Miami Grand Prix circuit course, which debuted in the Formula 1 earlier in 2022.