All courses in F1 22 – Full track list

Codemasters has always been quite good with regards to ensuring that the annual F1 games look realistic. This includes not just the vehicles featured in the Formula 1, but also the iconic race courses that are featured each and every season. F1 22 includes over 20 authentic courses that are a part of the Formula 1 schedule. With that said, let’s take a look at the full list of tracks that are featured in F1 22.

Full track list in F1 22

CountryTrackNumber of TurnsTrack Difficulty
United StatesMiami International Autodrome19Medium
United StatesCircuit of the Americas in Austin20Easy
ItalyAutodromo Nazionale Monza11Very Easy
ItalyAutodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrari – Imola19Medium
BahrainBahrain International Circuit15Easy
Saudi ArabiaJeddah Corniche Circuit27Hard
AustraliaAlbert Park Circuit14Very Easy
SpainCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya16Medium
MonacoCircuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo19Very Hard
AzerbaijanBaku City Circuit20Very Hard
CanadaCircuit Gilles-Villeneueve in Montreal14Easy
Great BritainSilverstone Circuit18Easy
AustriaRed Bull Ring10Easy
FranceCircuit Paul Richard15Medium
HungaryHungaroring – Budapest14Hard
BelgiumCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps19Easy
NetherlandsCircuit Zandvoort14Medium
SingaporeMarina Bay Street Circuit23Very Hard
JapanSuzuka International Racing Course18Medium
MexicoAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez17Easy
BrazilAutodromo Jose Carlos Pace15Easy
Abu DhabiYas Marina Circuit16Easy

The full list of courses includes many of the ones that have been in past F1 games for years, including Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain, Albert Park Circuit in Australia, and the iconic circuit course in Monte-Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. One notable addition to F1 22 is the new Miami Grand Prix circuit course, which debuted in the Formula 1 earlier in 2022.

