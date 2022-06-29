All courses in F1 22 – Full track list

Codemasters has always been quite good with regards to ensuring that the annual F1 games look realistic. This includes not just the vehicles featured in the Formula 1, but also the iconic race courses that are featured each and every season. F1 22 includes over 20 authentic courses that are a part of the Formula 1 schedule. With that said, let’s take a look at the full list of tracks that are featured in F1 22.

Full track list in F1 22

Country Track Number of Turns Track Difficulty United States Miami International Autodrome 19 Medium United States Circuit of the Americas in Austin 20 Easy Italy Autodromo Nazionale Monza 11 Very Easy Italy Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrari – Imola 19 Medium Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit 15 Easy Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit 27 Hard Australia Albert Park Circuit 14 Very Easy Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 16 Medium Monaco Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo 19 Very Hard Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit 20 Very Hard Canada Circuit Gilles-Villeneueve in Montreal 14 Easy Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 18 Easy Austria Red Bull Ring 10 Easy France Circuit Paul Richard 15 Medium Hungary Hungaroring – Budapest 14 Hard Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 19 Easy Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort 14 Medium Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit 23 Very Hard Japan Suzuka International Racing Course 18 Medium Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 17 Easy Brazil Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace 15 Easy Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit 16 Easy

The full list of courses includes many of the ones that have been in past F1 games for years, including Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain, Albert Park Circuit in Australia, and the iconic circuit course in Monte-Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. One notable addition to F1 22 is the new Miami Grand Prix circuit course, which debuted in the Formula 1 earlier in 2022.