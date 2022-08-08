How to shift gears in F1 22

In F1 22, players have the option to either just focusing on racing and forget about changing gears. or do it yourself manually. Gear shifts are extremely vital for any race, as it affects vehicle speed and performance. So, it goes without saying that is critical to master. But, how does one shift gears manually in F1 22. Let’s go over what you will need to change in the settings, and the controls for gear shifting up and down.

Check the gearbox

First off, you’ll need to make sure that the gearbox is set to Manual. If you have the game set to a low driver proficiency, chances are that the gearbox is set to Automatic. This means that the game will change gears for you automatically, depending on your actions on the track.

To set it to manual, go to the Assists section, and change the Gearbox setting to Manual. If you’re just starting out, you want to set it to Manual with Suggested Gear. While you’ll still have full control over what gear you will be set to, the game will automatically indicate which gear that you should be in at a particular time.

The controls

Now, the pre-set controls for shift gears goes like this: to shift up, hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). To shift down, press X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation). If you don’t like these controls, you can go back to the Settings and change the setup through the ‘Controls, Vibration, and Force Feedback’ option.

Remember, shifting up allows for accelerating, but it’s important to shift down when slowing down. Keep this in mind, should this be the first time that you use the gearbox and manual shifting in F1 22.