Depending on how long you have set a particular race in F1 22, just be mindful of the fact that some events can run long. If, for some reason, you can’t finish a particular race in a single sitting, players do have the option of stopping and saving the race at any point, and resuming it later on. So, how can you save a race and progress made in F1 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to save in F1 22

First off, we should note that if you have completed a race in either F1 22’s Grand Prix, Career, or My Team, the game should have already taken the initiative and automatically saved the progress that had been made in the event. But if you are looking to save during a race, we are happy to say that you can do just that. Here’s what you will need to do.

To save during a race in F1 22, make sure to press Pause and enter the pause menu. Then, you’ll want to scroll through the F1 22 pause menu until you see the ‘Mid Session Save’ option. Hit that option with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to save the race in mid-session.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These directions do apply throughout the various game modes that are present in F1 22. This means that should want to do a mid-session save in an offline Grand Prix, or leave off right where you were in My Team or Career Mode, you will be able to do just that.

To re-start the race from that point, just re-enter the mode that you saved the game in, and you should be able to find and access that event from the same spot.