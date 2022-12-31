All creatures in Creatures of Sonaria and how to get them
Every creature under the sun.
Collecting creatures in Creatures of Sonaria can be a long process, and the trickiest part is keeping track of the different ways to get them. The majority of them can be found in Gachas, but with a long list of different Gachas to keep track of, even this isn’t so simple. Then, there are some that are only available in certain shops, and almost as many that aren’t available at all outside of trading with other players.
This list of all the creatures in Creatures of Sonaria also includes which types of Gacha you can find each creature in. Or, in cases where a creature requires other means to acquire, those are listed instead. Many of the Event creatures in the list aren’t currently available, though in some cases that may change, as a few have appeared in the same seasonal event in multiple years.
Tier 1
- Alkaksu: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Ani: Robux Shop
- Astrothi: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic, secret mission required
- Beezu: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic
- Belluvaraptor: Omnivores, Toxic
- Brequewk: Herbivores, Sky
- Eulopii: Herbivores
- Fernifly: Photovore Explorer
- Frigiboa: Complete Creature Mission 4
- Fyluf: Event creature, not currently available
- Ghalgeya: Carnivores, Bleeder
- Gobli: Session
- Gurava: Session
- Jeff: Omnivores
- Kemoti: Herbivores, Sky
- Kiiwin: Photovore Explorer
- Kriffin: Omnivores, Sky
- Mekmek: Limited
- Miik: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic
- Minawii: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic
- Nimoona: Herbivores, Sea
- Pero: Omnivores, Sky
- Prabiki: Herbivores
- Puffwump: Omnivores
- Ralokai: Omnivores, Toxic
- Rukig: Robux Shop
- Shiyaro: Photovore Explorer
- Yiepir: Time (30 minutes)
Tier 2
- Archinax: Herbivores
- Arrainoa: Carnivores, Sea
- Bengon: Herbivores, Sea
- Cantapodi: Photovore Explorer
- Cenicara: Christmas Store
- Colval: Rotation Store
- Cottol: Omnivores, Toxic
- Dieamarjla: Session
- Diesura: Omnivores
- Diokrine: Limited, not currently available
- Doragonix: Photovore Explorer
- Emphines: Session
- Euvias: Omnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder
- Ferrah: Session
- Flixlit: Galaxy Explorer
- Hemokai: Carnivores, Toxic
- Hushike: Carnivores, Sky
- Ibetchi: Rotation Store
- Ikoran: Carnivores
- Irdegarde: Limited, not currently available
- Khiku: Mutation Explorer
- Kiridian: Herbivores, Bleeder
- Kriprik: Omnivores
- Kyiki: Event creature, not currently available
- Laibonich: Event creature, not currently available
- Levoneh: Rotation Store
- Lissiceous: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic
- Momola: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic
- Moonelle: Event creature, not currently available
- Pernirex: Session
- Phugu: Event creature, not currently available
- Rorolo: Event creature, not currently available
- Saikarie: Carnivores
- Therokis: Limited, not currently available
- Traiboros: Omnivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Tsugae: Session
- Vin’rou: Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic
- Viracniar: Event creature, not currently available
- Viridex: Rotation Store
- Wystora: Herbivores
- Yenyasha: Complete Creature Mission 1
- Zeoarex: Mutation Explorer
- Zhelijin: Session
Tier 3
- Adharcaiin: Robux Shop
- Aereis: Content creator exclusive
- Aesho: Time (2 hours)
- Aholai: Photovore Explorer
- Amolis: Rotation Store
- Buukon: Herbivores
- Chisudo: Mutation Explorer
- Chrysos: Carnivores
- Citrulantis: Photovore Explorer
- Dragonixsauria: Herbivores
- Faecalu: Event creature, not currently available
- Galeostra: Galaxy Explorer
- Garra Warden: Event creature, not currently available
- Ghibli: Developer Creatures Shop
- Gloracus: Herbivores
- Gorgonichus: Rotation Store
- Gryvila: Rotation Store
- Halaqual: Limited, not currently available
- Hikorshi: Session
- Kehmador: Herbivores
- Keruku: Beta exclusive, not currently available
- Khetheral: Omnivores, Bleeder
- Knalriki: Session
- Koipise: Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder
- Koryser: Photovore Explorer
- Lenarabu: Event creature, not currently available
- Maiueve: Rotation Store
- Molangai: Herbivores
- Mordelium: Event creature, not currently available
- Morinus: Herbivores
- Murlk: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Nindyr: Herbivores, Toxic
- Norskogg: Christmas Store
- Nymphasuchus: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Nytoltalus: Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder
- Nyxasolyx: Galaxy Explorer
- Phyremia: Complete Creature Mission 2
- Reviiaton: Omnivores, Sea
- Sarchias: Carnivores, Bleeder
- Sha’Rei: Complete Creature Mission 3
- Shro: Herbivores, Toxic
- Slaiorn: Galaxy Explorer
- Sleirnok: Christmas Store
- Sochuri: Omnivores, Sky
- Taurolystris: Carnivores, Bleeder
- Therolachus: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Tohukos: Developer Creatures Shop
- Trikylo: Limited
- Trutholbyeva: Robux Shop
- Tundrik: Christmas Shop
- Undoli: Event creature, not currently available
- Valkurse: Limited, not currently available
- Vaumora: Carnivores, Sky, Bleeder
- Veldys: Rotation Store
- Veludorah: Rotation Store
- Venatrox: Carnivores, Sky, Toxic
- Xenolif: Mutation Explorer
- Yama’tu: Photovore Explorer
- Zohdok: Limited, not currently available
- Zoocuu: Robux Shop
- Zwevealisk: Time (50 hours)
Tier 4
- Aolenus: Beta exclusive, not currently available
- Archalium: Developer Creatures Shop
- Ardor Warden: Event creature, not currently available
- Arsonos: Carnivores, requires secret mission
- Axothan: Galaxy Explorer
- Banishii: Robux Shop
- Bazelii: Robux Shop
- Borenhir: Rotation Store
- Boskurro: Rotation Store
- Buff Eulopii: Event creature, not currently available
- Chamei: Omnivores, Sea
- Coniferon: Christmas Store
- Cryptoth: Event creature, not currently available
- Denjzi: Event creature, not currently available
- Equenix: Rotation Store
- Etheralotus: Discord moderator exclusive
- Exterreri: Carnivores
- Fellisio: Daily Rewards (4 consecutive weeks)
- Fleuralis: Robux Shop
- Galtekron: Session
- Heisoteri: Rotation Store
- Hisolidium: Event creature, not currently available
- Imeaorn: Rotation Store
- Jotunhel: Event creature, not currently available
- Kohikii: Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder
- Laharpes: Event creature, not currently available
- Lerachu: Photovore Explorer
- Lure: Rotation Store
- Luxsces: Rotation Store
- Magnarothus: Carnivores, Bleeder
- Militrua: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, requires secret mission
- Moemoea: Herbivores, Toxic
- Nyctoxon: Developer Creatures Shop
- Ovufu: Event creature, not currently available
- Polymonstrum: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Qurugosk: Developer Creatures Shop
- Salrahn: Event creature, not currently available
- Sana’ata: Rotation Store
- Saukuryn: Rotation Store
- Tarakotu: Rotation Store
- Teinook: Rotation Store
- Thykallos: Session
- Ura: Developer Creatures Shop
- Valkyrie: Event creature, not currently available
- Varskela: Event creature, not currently available
- Verdant Warden: Event creature, not currently available
- Verklixin: Time (10 hours)
- Vetemortem: Session
- Yohsog: Event creature, not currently available
- Zethines: Omnivores, Bleeding, secret mission required
Tier 5
- Arachyu: Rotation Store
- Athulyth: Limited, not currently available
- Auraron: Event creature, not currently available
- Boreal Warden: Christmas Store
- Celeritas: Session
- Crata Peretina: Session
- Gnolrok: Limited, not currently available
- Gramoss: Herbivores
- Gyroudus: Limited, not currently available
- Hellion Warden: Time (250 hours)
- Hygos: Photovore Explorer
- Iztajuatl: Limited, not currently available
- Kavouradis: Limited, not currently available
- Kendyll: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic
- Lmakosauruodon: Herbivores
- Lus-Adarch: Rotation Store
- Novus Warden: Event creature, not currently available
- Opralegion: Developer Creatures Shop
- Oxidaizen: Mutation Explorer
- Parahexilian: Rotation Store
- Sang Toare: Event creature, not currently available
- Sar’Hingaro: Robux Shop
- Sigmatox: Tester exclusive
- Syroudon: Limited, not currently available
- Turgeon: Session
- Volnoirve: Rotation Store
- Yeba’idi: Time (100 hours)
- Yggdragstyx: Event creature, not currently available