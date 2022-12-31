All creatures in Creatures of Sonaria and how to get them

Collecting creatures in Creatures of Sonaria can be a long process, and the trickiest part is keeping track of the different ways to get them. The majority of them can be found in Gachas, but with a long list of different Gachas to keep track of, even this isn’t so simple. Then, there are some that are only available in certain shops, and almost as many that aren’t available at all outside of trading with other players.

This list of all the creatures in Creatures of Sonaria also includes which types of Gacha you can find each creature in. Or, in cases where a creature requires other means to acquire, those are listed instead. Many of the Event creatures in the list aren’t currently available, though in some cases that may change, as a few have appeared in the same seasonal event in multiple years.

Tier 1

Alkaksu: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic Ani: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Astrothi: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic, secret mission required

Herbivores, Sky, Toxic, secret mission required Beezu: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic

Herbivores, Sky, Toxic Belluvaraptor: Omnivores, Toxic

Omnivores, Toxic Brequewk: Herbivores, Sky

Herbivores, Sky Eulopii: Herbivores

Herbivores Fernifly: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Frigiboa: Complete Creature Mission 4

Complete Creature Mission 4 Fyluf: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Ghalgeya: Carnivores, Bleeder

Carnivores, Bleeder Gobli: Session

Session Gurava: Session

Session Jeff: Omnivores

Omnivores Kemoti: Herbivores, Sky

Herbivores, Sky Kiiwin: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Kriffin: Omnivores, Sky

Omnivores, Sky Mekmek: Limited

Limited Miik: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic Minawii: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic Nimoona: Herbivores, Sea

Herbivores, Sea Pero: Omnivores, Sky

Omnivores, Sky Prabiki: Herbivores

Herbivores Puffwump: Omnivores

Omnivores Ralokai: Omnivores, Toxic

Omnivores, Toxic Rukig: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Shiyaro: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Yiepir: Time (30 minutes)

Tier 2

Archinax: Herbivores

Herbivores Arrainoa: Carnivores, Sea

Carnivores, Sea Bengon: Herbivores, Sea

Herbivores, Sea Cantapodi: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Cenicara: Christmas Store

Christmas Store Colval: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Cottol: Omnivores, Toxic

Omnivores, Toxic Dieamarjla: Session

Session Diesura: Omnivores

Omnivores Diokrine: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Doragonix: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Emphines: Session

Session Euvias: Omnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder

Omnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder Ferrah: Session

Session Flixlit: Galaxy Explorer

Galaxy Explorer Hemokai: Carnivores, Toxic

Carnivores, Toxic Hushike: Carnivores, Sky

Carnivores, Sky Ibetchi: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Ikoran: Carnivores

Carnivores Irdegarde: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Khiku: Mutation Explorer

Mutation Explorer Kiridian: Herbivores, Bleeder

Herbivores, Bleeder Kriprik: Omnivores

Omnivores Kyiki: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Laibonich: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Levoneh: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Lissiceous: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic

Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic, Toxic Momola: Herbivores, Sky, Toxic

Herbivores, Sky, Toxic Moonelle: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Pernirex: Session

Session Phugu: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Rorolo: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Saikarie: Carnivores

Carnivores Therokis: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Traiboros: Omnivores, Semi-Aquatic

Omnivores, Semi-Aquatic Tsugae: Session

Session Vin’rou: Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic

Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic Viracniar: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Viridex: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Wystora: Herbivores

Herbivores Yenyasha: Complete Creature Mission 1

Complete Creature Mission 1 Zeoarex: Mutation Explorer

Mutation Explorer Zhelijin: Session

Tier 3

Adharcaiin: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Aereis: Content creator exclusive

Content creator exclusive Aesho: Time (2 hours)

Time (2 hours) Aholai: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Amolis: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Buukon: Herbivores

Herbivores Chisudo: Mutation Explorer

Mutation Explorer Chrysos: Carnivores

Carnivores Citrulantis: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Dragonixsauria: Herbivores

Herbivores Faecalu: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Galeostra: Galaxy Explorer

Galaxy Explorer Garra Warden: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Ghibli: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Gloracus: Herbivores

Herbivores Gorgonichus: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Gryvila: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Halaqual: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Hikorshi: Session

Session Kehmador: Herbivores

Herbivores Keruku: Beta exclusive, not currently available

Beta exclusive, not currently available Khetheral: Omnivores, Bleeder

Omnivores, Bleeder Knalriki: Session

Session Koipise: Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder

Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder Koryser: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Lenarabu: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Maiueve: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Molangai: Herbivores

Herbivores Mordelium: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Morinus: Herbivores

Herbivores Murlk: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic Nindyr: Herbivores, Toxic

Herbivores, Toxic Norskogg: Christmas Store

Christmas Store Nymphasuchus: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic

Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic Nytoltalus: Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder

Carnivores, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, Bleeder Nyxasolyx: Galaxy Explorer

Galaxy Explorer Phyremia: Complete Creature Mission 2

Complete Creature Mission 2 Reviiaton: Omnivores, Sea

Omnivores, Sea Sarchias: Carnivores, Bleeder

Carnivores, Bleeder Sha’Rei: Complete Creature Mission 3

Complete Creature Mission 3 Shro: Herbivores, Toxic

Herbivores, Toxic Slaiorn: Galaxy Explorer

Galaxy Explorer Sleirnok: Christmas Store

Christmas Store Sochuri: Omnivores, Sky

Omnivores, Sky Taurolystris: Carnivores, Bleeder

Carnivores, Bleeder Therolachus: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic Tohukos: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Trikylo: Limited

Limited Trutholbyeva: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Tundrik: Christmas Shop

Christmas Shop Undoli: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Valkurse: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Vaumora: Carnivores, Sky, Bleeder

Carnivores, Sky, Bleeder Veldys: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Veludorah: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Venatrox: Carnivores, Sky, Toxic

Carnivores, Sky, Toxic Xenolif: Mutation Explorer

Mutation Explorer Yama’tu: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Zohdok: Limited, not currently available

Limited, not currently available Zoocuu: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Zwevealisk: Time (50 hours)

Tier 4

Aolenus: Beta exclusive, not currently available

Beta exclusive, not currently available Archalium: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Ardor Warden: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Arsonos: Carnivores, requires secret mission

Carnivores, requires secret mission Axothan: Galaxy Explorer

Galaxy Explorer Banishii: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Bazelii: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Borenhir: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Boskurro: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Buff Eulopii: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Chamei: Omnivores, Sea

Omnivores, Sea Coniferon: Christmas Store

Christmas Store Cryptoth: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Denjzi: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Equenix: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Etheralotus: Discord moderator exclusive

Discord moderator exclusive Exterreri: Carnivores

Carnivores Fellisio: Daily Rewards (4 consecutive weeks)

Daily Rewards (4 consecutive weeks) Fleuralis: Robux Shop

Robux Shop Galtekron: Session

Session Heisoteri: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Hisolidium: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Imeaorn: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Jotunhel: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Kohikii: Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder

Carnivores, Sea, Bleeder Laharpes: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Lerachu: Photovore Explorer

Photovore Explorer Lure: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Luxsces: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Magnarothus: Carnivores, Bleeder

Carnivores, Bleeder Militrua: Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, requires secret mission

Herbivores, Semi-Aquatic, requires secret mission Moemoea: Herbivores, Toxic

Herbivores, Toxic Nyctoxon: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Ovufu: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Polymonstrum: Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic

Carnivores, Semi-Aquatic Qurugosk: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Salrahn: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Sana’ata: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Saukuryn: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Tarakotu: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Teinook: Rotation Store

Rotation Store Thykallos: Session

Session Ura: Developer Creatures Shop

Developer Creatures Shop Valkyrie: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Varskela: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Verdant Warden: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Verklixin: Time (10 hours)

Time (10 hours) Vetemortem: Session

Session Yohsog: Event creature, not currently available

Event creature, not currently available Zethines: Omnivores, Bleeding, secret mission required

Tier 5