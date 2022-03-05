All Credit Bundle Prices in Gran Turismo 7 – Credit Bundle Pricing

Gran Turismo 7 follows in the footsteps of Sport with its selection of microtransactions players can buy with real dollars. At the time of writing, these microtransactions only revolve around the game’s Credit system, an in-game currency used to buy cars and their respective parts. These credits can be earned simply by participating in any of the game’s modes, but directly purchasing them is undoubtedly the fastest method of owning the game’s best vehicles. Here are all of the Credit options available and what cars you can afford with each.

The cheapest Credit bundle the game has to offer is 100,000 Credits for $2.49, while the second lowest nets players 250,000 Credits for $4.99. Notable cars under 100,000 Credits include the Tesla Model S ’12 and Civic Type R Limited Edition ’20, while 250,000 Credits enables drivers to own just about any American or Asian-Pacific made car featured in the game.

Other options include a 750,000 Credit bundle for $9.99, with the most expensive bundle allowing players to gain 2,000,000 Credits for $19.99. 750,000 Credits is just enough for players to afford most European sports cars, such as those made by McLaren, AMG, and Porsche. Meanwhile, 2,000,000 can buy a garage full of sports and compact cars or even one of the rarer Vision cars — the fastest in the game.

Players can find these Credit bundle options by clicking on the purple coin icon located at the top of the game’s main menu or under Gran Turismo 7’s page in the PlayStation Store. There is no limit as to how many of these can be bought, so it is possible to outright purchase the few cars priced at 3,000,000 Credits. However, it is also worth noting certain challenges in the game do reward Roulette Tickets, an item that can be exchanged for free cars or Credits.

