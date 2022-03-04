How to download and use liveries created by other players in Gran Turismo 7

With Gran Turismo 7 carrying more car customizations than ever, expect online races to be full of cars rocking absorb designs made by other players. The ability to do this isn’t new to the series, but with inclusion of a new World Map menu and car parts, the process has changed a great deal. Here’s how to get others’ works of art placed on your vehicles.

User-created liveries can be discovered through the Showcase tab placed in the bottom-left of the World Map. Showcase essentially works a central hub for all custom designs, including those for suits, cars, and even decals. Once you’ve found a livery that you want to add to your car, start by clicking on the “Collection” button to left of the design. Keep in mind, liveries will only work for the car of the same make and model it was made for, so you may need to purchase the car presented on the custom livery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the livery downloaded, take the car you want to apply it to out of your garage and into the GT Auto shop’s Car Customization menu. You can then find and add the custom design from the Collection option in Load Styles. However, you may need to use credits to equip certain designs, as all car parts you don’t own will need to be paid for before leaving GT Auto.

