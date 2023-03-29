All Cursed Possession locations in the Prison in Phasmophobia

Each of the maps in Phasmophobia contains the elusive Cursed Possessions. They can appear throughout the map and be used by you or other members of your ghost hunting team to learn about the ghost you’re trying to investigate. Although these items have dangerous side effects, you want to be careful when using them. Tracking them down can also be tricky. This guide covers how to find all Cursed Possessions in the Prison map of Phasmophobia.

Where to find all Cursed Possessions in the Prison in Phasmophobia

The Prison is a large location for you to explore in Phasmophobia. There are several areas where the ghost might be hiding, and tracking it down will take a reasonable amount of time for you and your team. Although the ghost might be lurking in some less-than-ideal locations, the Cursed Possessions are significantly easier to track and shouldn’t take long to find them. Even though they’re easy for you to find, we don’t advise using them unless you’re prepared to deal with the consequences.

These are all the locations where you can find the Cursed Possessions in the Prison.

Cursed Voodoo: You can find this item on the left side of the entrance, on the table.

Haunted Mirror: You can find this in the entrance area, closer to the middle of the room.

Monkey Paw: You can find this sitting on the desk to the left of the entrance.

Music Box: The Music Box will be close to the Cursed Voodoo, the Monkey Paw, and the Ouija Board

Ouija Board: You can find this on the table to the left of the entrance.

Summoning Circle: The Summoning Circle is close to the main hallway, leading into the Prison at the entrance.

Tarot Cards: You can find the Tarot Cards on the table to the left of the entrance.