All damage types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

While exploring through the vast new world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you are sure to come across countless different weapons with various elements and damage types attached to them. While they may look like just another gun, these damage types are essential for defeating enemies of the Wonderlands. In this guide, we will be going over every damage type and what they do in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Fire

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fire damage in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is especially useful when used against enemies with flesh. It is easy to tell when you are fighting a flesh-based enemy due to their health bar being red. Additionally, while using a fire weapon, there is a chance that you will ignite enemies, causing lingering damage over five seconds.

Frost

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frost damage is strong against non-flesh enemies with white health bars such as skeletons. While using a frost weapon, you will slow enemies and eventually freeze them. If enemies are frozen, they will take 3x melee damage, allowing for a quick and easy kill. This is especially effective with frost melee weapons.

Lightning

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lightning damage makes quick work of enemy shield wards, allowing you to break through their defenses and kill them far quicker. While using a lightning weapon, you can also cause enemies to become electrocuted, causing very high damage over a two-second duration.

Poison

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poison damage is most effective against yellow bar armored enemies and will quickly chew through most of their health. You can also reliably poison enemies, making them take large amounts of damage over time.

Dark Magic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark Magic is an entirely new element to the Borderlands franchise and allows players to steal enemy life force and give themselves health points. This is useful when there are many enemies, and you need to heal yourself quickly.