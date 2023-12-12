For Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023, dancing snowmen have invaded the various maps. These dancing snowmen can be found throughout these locations, and you’ll need to take them all out if you want to earn this year’s ID and badge for your collection.

There are only a handful of locations where you can find these snowmen. Thankfully, we have them listed out for each area, making it easier for you to track them down, and earn your prize. You will want to make sure you’ve collected the Mysterious Device from Sunny Meadows before going forward. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all dancing snowman locations in Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023.

Where to Find All Dancing Snowman in Phasmophobia

There are seven locations where you can find Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia. You will need to visit 6 Tanglewood Drive, 42 Edgefield Road, 10 Ridgeview Court, the Graftin Farmhouse, 13 Willow Street, Bleasdale Farmouse, and Camp Woodwind to collect them all.

Again, make sure you’ve visited Sunny Meadows to complete the Mysterious Device you will need against the dancing snowmen. You can find the device inside your track, and you’ll have to shoot each snowman as you find them.

All 10 Ridgeview Court Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

You will need to track down 38 snowmen that you have to find on 10 Ridgeview Court. You can find seven of them outside. Four will be surrounding the truck, two will be on the porch, and then there is one on the roof, to the left of the entrance. There are three levels to this house. The second floor, first floor, and the basement, each with snowmen you need to track down in Phasmophobia.

All Snowmen Locations How many to get Three Snowmen 15 Snowmen 13 Snowmen

All 13 Willow Street Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

There are 33 dancing snowmen you need to find on this map. Thankfully, there are only two floors you need to explore, but you will find seven outside the house. One is on the truck, four are surrounding the front of the house, there’s one behind the exterior AC unit, and the last one is on the hedge to the right of the house.

All Snowmen Locations How many to get 20 Snowmen Six Snowmen

All 42 Edgefield Road Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

There are 38 Dancing Snowmen to find at 42 Edgefield Road in Phasmophobia. There are three floors to this house, and you will find two snowmen outside, and they should be close to the entrance. The others will be scattered inside the house. Here’s the full breakdown of where you can find each Dancing Snowmen in 42 Edgefield Road.

All Snowmen Locations How Many to Get 18 Snowmen Four Snowmen 14 Snowmen

All 6 Tanglewood Drive Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

Moving on to the 6 Tanglewood Drive location, there are more Dancing Snowmen for you to find in Phasmophobia. You only need to track it down. 36 Snowmen at this location, and you’re going to find three outside the house. The rest are inside, split between the first floor and the basement.

All Snowmen locations How Many to Get 29 Snowmen Four Snowmen

All Bleasdale Farmhouse Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

Now, we’re onto our first farmhouse. We will be exploring the Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia to track down all the dancing snowmen, and you will need to find 42 Snowmen at this location. You’re going to find 10 snowmen outside the house. There are three floors to this farmhouse: the first, second, and attic.

All Snowmen locations How Many to Get 15 Snowmen 12 Snowmen Five snowmen

All Camp Woodwind Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

We make our way to Camp Woodwind to find another batch of Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia. These will be outside, and they’re in a much smaller area than the other locations. You need to track down 34 of them, and all of them outside on the campground.

All Snowmen locations How Many to Get 34

All Grafton Farmhouse Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia

The final destination we will visit is the Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia. More Dancing Snowmen have invaded this location, and you’re going to be on the lookout for 55 Snowmen, the largest amount that you’re going to track down. Nine of them are outside, and the rest are broken up between the first and second floors of the Grafton Farmhouse.