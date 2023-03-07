How to get Maria’s cat and outfit in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania — Ribboned Key

Whether you are a new or a long-time fan of Castlevania, one “weapon” you should most certainly consider unlocking is Maria’s Cat in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC. This white kitty cat serves as a deployable skill that not only passively attacks enemies but can be activated for an enraged tiger-style slash assault. Additionally, Maria’s Cat will visibly follow you as you explore the map, and you can even give it piggyback as you explore. If that is not enough, the process to unlock this cat will reward you with Maria’s playable outfit in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.

Where to find Maria’s outfit and cat location in Dead Cells

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking Maria’s outfit and her cat in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania requires you first to find her locked room, which is somewhere in the third underground area of the Castle’s Outskirts. After you cross the courtyard and ascend the map’s tower lift, you will enter a section with multiple underground chambers before reaching Dracula’s Castle. Maria’s room will always spawn in this location. To unlock her chamber’s door, you will need an item known as the Ribboned Key.

What is Ribboned Key and how to use it in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depending on the randomized spawn point of Maria’s cat pet in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC, you might have already encountered and caught the jumpy feline to acquire the Ribboned Key. For instance, we initially found Maria’s white cat in the Castle’s Outskirts courtyard during our first run but did not know what to do with the key. Contrarily, the cat appeared in the shop area of the map during our following run. Therefore, Maria’s cat can appear in different locations across the map.

Obtaining the Ribboned Key in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania requires you to chase down Maria’s jittery cat to grab the key. Once you have it, return to Maria’s room in the third part of the map and unlock the door. After speaking with the vampire huntress, you will be rewarded with Maria’s outfit in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. To get Maria’s cat as a deployable weapon in Dead Cells, make sure you pet the kitty before you depart. It will teleport next to the room’s table beside the entrance.