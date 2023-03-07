How to defeat Death in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

As you attempt to leave the Master’s Keep in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC, a chain will suddenly grab you, dragging you down to the depths of the Defiled Necropolis, where Death awaits your arrival. Wielding his iconic razor-sharp scythe, the grim reaper is not willing to let The Beheaded pass without a fight. While this boss’s attacks and moves are relatively easy to read, dodging too soon or rolling in the wrong direction can be the difference between life and Death.

Beating Death in Return to Castlevania of Dead Cells

A basic understanding of Death’s primary attacks is essential to overcome his grip on your run in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. He possesses a total of six moves, three of which are ranged, two melee, and one defensive attack. The fight always begins with Death spawning his double-sided mini-scythes that will pursue you as you move about the arena. We highly recommend you prioritize taking these down first via parrying or attacking them, as they will stifle your movement to dodge the boss’s strikes and projectiles.

Death’s next move is a wide weapon throw with his primary giant scythe. While the range of this attack might seem intimidating, you can consistently dodge the projectile by rolling toward Death right before your character is struck.

Without fail, Death will always follow up his scythe throw with his deadly orbs, which also have homing mechanics like his mini-scythe weapons in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. To dodge these orbs, roll in the direction from which they are coming, then roll in the opposite direction, and perform a third roll in the opposite direction. This three-part movement always ensures the orbs are orbiting at a roll’s distance away from you before they dissipate.

Death’s defensive move is a shockwave blast that he usually executes when you are performing multiple melee attacks within a few seconds. You can roll into or away from the shockwave to avoid it.

The Death boss of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania has a second move with his scythe, during which he raises his weapon while purple bubbles appear on the floor. Make sure you step out of this purple area before he unleashes the attack.

Finally, the sixth and final move you must be aware of to defeat Death in the Return to Castlevania DLC of Dead Cells is a charging attack that you can identify whenever the boss points his finger at you with his scythe in hand. Dodging this attack is the same as his scythe throw; roll into the direction he is coming from.