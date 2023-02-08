Similar to the Demiguise Statues you can find throughout Hogwarts, there are several within Hogsmeade for you to find in Hogwarts Legacy. These statues are terrorizing Professor Moon, a teacher at Hogwarts, and he’s enlisted your help to track them all down. There are several you can find in multiple areas, and if you find enough of them, he’ll give you a reward. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Demiguise Statue locations in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find all Demiguise Statues in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find nine Demiguise Statues in Hogsmeade. You need to make sure you search for them at night, or you will not be able to interact with them and take the moon they’re holding.

The first appears in the Tomes and Scrolls shop. You can find it in the backroom, to the vendor’s left inside this building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be another Demiguise Statue inside the house, southwest of the Ollivanders shop. It is protected by a level two lock. If you have not locked enough Demiguise Statues to reach this door, we recommend completing the ones in Hogwarts and turning in at least nine Demiguise Moons to Professor Moon to unlock the second level of Alohomora.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You find another Demiguise Statue inside the Hogs Head pub. This will appear in the southwest part of town, and it will be in the back room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be another Demiguise Statue inside the home to the northeast of J. Pippin’s Potions shop. This one also requires a level two lock to unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Demiguise Statue is across the street from Zonko’s Joke Shop. This leads to the upstairs of The Three Broomsticks. Go through the back entrance and then up the stairs, and there will be a door with a level one lock on it. The Demiguise Statue will be on the table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return the way you came from the back entrance of The Three Broomsticks, and go down the stairs to the right, and there will be a door with a level one lock on it. You can head inside to find another Demiguise Statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Demiguise Statue is closer to the northwest part of Hogsmeade. You can find it inside the house next to the Gladrags Wizardwear shop. It will not have a lock, and you can enter this location anytime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find a Demiguise Statue inside a hut on the bank of a small pond in Hogsmeade. It will have a level one lock on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the final Demiguise Stature on the outskirts of the Hogsmeade Village, inside a small hut that you can unlock using Alohomora. It should only be a level one lock.