The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with puzzles, traps, and plenty of quests that will keep you busy for hours. While most of the side quests that you will encounter come from your fellow students, some come from citizens of Hogsmeade and the surrounding burrows. One such quest comes from Claire Beaumont who lives far up north in Upper Hogsfield. She is having a problem with some nearby goblin camps that need clearing out. This guide will show you how to complete Breaking Camp in Hogwarts Legacy.

Breaking Camp walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

This quest appears fairly early on in the game but you may not come across it until later. Claire Beaumont is located to the north of Hogsmeade in Upper Hogsfield. To reach this area, simply follow the road that runs north of Hogsmeade. Claire can be found in the center of the small town at a shop stand. She also sells potion supplies should you need any.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Claire and she will tell you that her brother tried to stand up to the dark wizards that have been coming to town and that they have set up some camps nearby that need to be cleared out. After you are finished talking to her, you will get two markers on your map that show the locations of the camps. Head to the southeast of the town to find the first camp. It is filled with Goblins that can easily overwhelm you if you aren’t careful but the Expelliarmus spell can take care of their weapons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second camp is just a little further south of the first one. Like the first camp, this one is filled with goblins. Keep your wits about you and pay attention to any that have shields that need to be destroyed. Make sure you search each camp for extra gear and Galleons. Once the camps have been cleared out, head back to Claire to get your reward. You will end up getting some components for your trouble.