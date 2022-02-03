The infected hordes rampaging throughout the night in Dying Light 2 Stay Human are difficult to mess with, and surviving them is no easy task. They can quickly overrun you, or you might find yourself low on resources to craft the correct equipment you need in a pinch. Depending on how you want to play the game, you’ll want to make sure you select the correct difficulty settings. In this guide, we cover all difficulty settings in Dying Light 2 Stay Human and how to change them.

There are three difficulty settings in Dying Light 2. You have easy, normal, and hard.

With easy difficulty, many of the enemies you encounter will have pretty low health, meaning you can make short work of them. As a result, you won’t find your weapons breaking as often, and you can quickly eliminate any horde that corners you. You can also find resources throughout the world more easily, meaning you’ll have more tools and equipment in your inventory.

The normal difficulty ramps up al enemies to give you a more balanced gameplay experience. The enemies are more challenging, they have more health, and you’ll want to think twice before jumping down into a horde of infected. If you’re not careful, you can find yourself with your back against the corner, with no way out. There will also be a lot fewer resources for you to find, so combing the entire area is highly recommended before moving on to the next room.

Finally, we have the hard difficulty. While playing in this mode, the enemies quickly find a way to get around a player’s tactics, adapting during a fight. You’ll want to try using more stealth than raw strength as a handful of infected or humans can overpower you. Resources are far more precious as well, giving you fewer chances to try to find rarer resources in the Dark Hollows.

While playing Dying Light 2, you can adjust your game’s difficulty at any time. To do this, jump into the menu and go to Options. From there, head to the Game tab, and the first option will be your game’s difficulty. Depending on how current settings are treating you, you can swap between easy, normal, and hard anytime.