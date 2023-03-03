Street Fighter: Duel codes (March 2023)

Street Fighter: Duel isn’t the fighting franchise’s first foray into mobile gaming, but it is one of the most well-rounded fans have seen to this point. Iconic fighters like Chun-Li, Ryu, and Blanka all make an appearance among the more than 40 fighters you can recruit as you attempt to build the strongest team in the world.

To recruit fighters faster, you’ll need Gems, which can be purchased using real money or by redeeming codes. Developers release codes to help keep players flush with rewards and hooked on the game longer. You’ll need to grab these codes for Street Fighter: Duel quickly if you want to get the free rewards, as they are likely to expire shortly after the game launches.

All Street Fighter: Duel codes

Street Fighter: Duel codes (Working)

These are the current working codes for Street Fighter: Duel.

SFDLaunch — Rewards: 300 Gems

Street Fighter: Duel codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Street Fighter: Duel

Related: How to reroll in Street Fighter: Duel

How to redeem codes in Street Fighter: Duel

It is easy to redeem codes in Street Fighter: Duel. Just follow these straightforward steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on your character portrait in the top left corner of the screen. In the Player Settings menu that opens, click on the Basic Info tab. Tap the Exchange Code button on the menu. In the pop-up window that appears, type in the code and hit Redeem. The rewards should be added to your account automatically.

How can you get more codes for Street Fighter: Duel?

Like most mobile games, the team behind Street Fighter: Duel will probably only release codes when new content is released or when they hit certain milestones such as the number of downloads or players. Your best bet to stay informed about any new codes that are released is to follow the game on Twitter or Facebook. You can also join their Discord server to connect with other fans and stay informed about the latest news for the game.

Why won’t my Street Fighter: Duel codes work?

The most common reason why codes for mobile games don’t work is that it has already expired. This usually happens when the developers have released new codes, so check to see if there has been a recent update to the game. If you’re sure the code should still be valid, make sure that you’ve typed it correctly. Any small typo will make the code register as invalid. Fortunately, the codes aren’t case-sensitive, so you don’t need to worry about that getting in the way.

How do you get more fighters in Street Fighter: Duel?

Some fighters are added to your roster as part of the story mode, but these are fairly limited. The game expects you to use their gacha system in their store to fill out your roster. Click on the Store icon on the right side of the screen and exchange Gems for the chance to roll or reroll for more characters. Because of the luck element to the game, you’ll probably have to try several times to get the roster you’re after.

Is Street Fighter: Duel a fighting game?

Street Fighter: Duel shouldn’t be viewed as a fighting game. Instead, it is closer to a side-scrolling RPG, where characters fight it out as soon as they come into contact with each other. You build your team based on how the characters work together. The only way

you can influence a fight once it has started is by tapping the Super button to unleash some of the series’ most iconic attacks.