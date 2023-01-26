All Discord hotkeys and keyboard shortcuts and what they do
Free yourself from your mouse with these hotkeys.
It is easy to find yourself overwhelmed by the number of Discord servers and communities you can join. Once you’ve joined more than a few, you will probably wonder if there is an easier way to get around the app. Fortunately, the folks at Discord thought of this and implemented plenty of hotkeys and shortcuts into the app to help you navigate it without ever having to use a mouse again. Here are all the hotkeys for Discord that you need to know.
All Discord hotkeys and shortcuts
These Discord hotkeys will allow you to move between text channels, servers, and even answer incoming calls at the touch of a few buttons. Just like when you’re practicing combos in fighting games, it will take a bit of practice to use them quickly but you’ll soon get the hang of it. The good news is that you don’t even need to pay for Nitro to use all of these hotkeys in Discord.
|Function
|Windows Hotkey
|Mac Hotkey
|Navigate between servers
|CTRL + ALT + UP/DOWN ARROW
|CMD + OPTION + UP/DOWN ARROW
|Navigate between channels
|ALT + UP/DOWN ARROW
|OPTION + UP/DOWN ARROW
|Navigate between unread channels
|ALT + SHIFT + UP/DOWN ARROW
|OPTION + SHIFT + UP/DOWN ARROW
|Navigate between unread channels with mentions
|CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + UP/DOWN ARROW
|CMD + SHIFT + OPTION + UP/DOWN ARROW
|Mark channel as read
|ESCAPE
|ESCAPE
|Mark server as read
|SHIFT + ESCAPE
|SHIFT + ESCAPE
|Toggle hotkeys
|CTRL + SLASH
|CMD + SLASH
|Return to previous text channel
|CTRL + B
|CMD + B
|Return to previous audio channel
|CTRL + ALT + A
|CMD + OPTION + A
|Toggle Pins Popout
|CTRL + P
|CMD + P
|Toggle Mentions Popout
|CTRL + I
|CMD + OPTION + @
|Toggle channel member list
|CTRL + U
|CMD + U
|Toggle emoji picker
|CTRL + E
|CMD + E
|Scroll chat up or down
|PAGE UP/ PAGE DOWN
|PAGE UP/ PAGE DOWN
|Jump to oldest unread message
|SHIFT + PAGE UP
|SHIFT + PAGE UP
|Create or join a server
|CTRL + SHIFT + N
|CMD + SHIFT + N
|Answer incoming call
|CTRL + ENTER
|CMD + ENTER
|Find or start a direct message
|CTRL + K
|CMD + K
|Decline incoming call
|ESCAPE
|ESCAPE
|Create a private group
|CTRL + SHIFT + T
|CMD + SHIFT + T
|Start call in a private message or group
|CTRL+ LEFT BRACKET
|CMD + `
|Focus text area
|ANY
|ANY KEY
|Return to connected audio channel
|ALT + LEFT ARROW
|OPTION + LEFT ARROW
|Return to previous text channel
|ALT + RIGHT ARROW
|OPTION + RIGHT ARROW
|Toggle mute
|CTRL + SHIFT + M
|CMD + SHIFT + M
|Toggle Deafen
|CTRL + SHIFT+ D
|CMD + SHIFT + D
|Get help
|CTRL + SHIFT+ H
|CMD + SHIFT + H
|Upload a file
|CTRL + SHIFT+ U
|CMD + SHIFT + U