Is Discord Nitro worth it? All Discord Nitro benefits

There are so many subscription services these days. Just about any media you look to consume offers some kind of monthly subscription that will give you additional features and content, but they are not always worth your time or money. Discord Nitro is an odd inclusion for people to consider, since most would use it just to talk with their gaming friends. Here are all of the benefits from Discord Nitro and whether or not it is really worth it.

What do you get with Discord Nitro?

There are two tiers of Discord Nitro you can get depending on how much you want to spend. Nitro Basic is $2.99 and what is just referred to as Nitro is $9.99 a month. Here is what each subscription gives you.

Basic

Ability to upload up to 50 MB files

Use custom emoji anywhere

Use custom stickers anywhere

Custom video backgrounds

Nitro badge on server

Nitro

Ability to upload up to 500 MB files

Use custom emoji anywhere

Nitro badge on server

Video streaming in HD quality

Two server boosts to give to whatever server you want

30% discount on boosts you buy

Custom profile cards for your servers with animated avatar

Exclusive stickers

More backgrounds for video calls

Up to 4,000 character count text messages

More activities in calls

Ability to join up to 200 servers

Is Discord Nitro worth it?

As is the case with most subscription services, whether or not Discord Nitro is worth it to you comes down to how much you will use it. If you are on Discord every day and regularly interact with various communities and friends, we would say Nitro is a no-brainer.

However, if you only get on it a couple times a month or only use it for voice chat with your group of friends, then we don’t recommend it so much. The Basic subscription is dwarfed by the regular Nitro in about every way, so if you are considering starting it, we recommend going with that.