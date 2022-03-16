All East Forest instruction manual pages in Tunic

Tunic is full of collectibles, and the instruction manual pages are some of the most important. These are full of information about the game’s controls, secrets, and helpful maps of many of the game’s areas. Unfortunately, the Eastern Forest doesn’t get a full map, but you’ll easily find its two pages using our screenshots and instructions. They’re not nearly as tricky to find as the Overworld instruction manual pages, and there are only two to find here.

Page #1

When you first enter the Easter Forest, you’ll be inside the East Belltower; below the bell, you’ll eventually ring. You’ll also be accosted by slimes. Defeat them, and you’ll be free to grab the page on the steps straight ahead. If you miss it, you can grab it on your way out when you rappel down from the bell above.

Page #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed through the area until you descend into the forest proper. Next to the first checkpoint is another instruction manual page sitting atop a very interesting-looking golden tile. Collectibles like this stick around after death, but be sure to rest at the checkpoint to restore your health. Otherwise, you’ll spawn much farther back if you die later in the forest.