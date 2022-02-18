All elemental damage types in Horizon Forbidden West

There’s a lot to keep in mind with combat in Horizon Forbidden West. One mechanic you’ll really need to take advantage of in order to maximize your attack power is elements. Elemental ammo creates a buildup of that element on an enemy, which eventually causes them to go into an elemental state. It’s a vital part of combat that can help turn the tides of a tricky battle.

When using elemental ammo, an icon representing the element will appear over an enemy and its meter will fill with each attack. This lets you keep track of how close you are to inflicting an elemental state. There are six different types of elemental ammo and each have their own effect. Below is a complete list of all elemental damage types.

Related: What are the best skills to unlock early in Horizon Forbidden West?