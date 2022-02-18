What are the best skills to unlock early in Horizon Forbidden West?

In Horizon Forbidden West, the skills make the woman, and players will want to know the very best skills to invest their points in as they level up. There is a lot of variety across the six skill trees that appear in the game, so make sure you fully explore them all to figure out what you will like the best. Below, you will find some of our suggestions for early game skills that will make life easier for Aloy.

All the Concentration skills

Concentration, Deep Concentration, and Concentration Regen in the Hunter Tree are fantastic skills as they increase your ability to use slow-mo when fighting with ranged weapons. This means more time to shoot at the delicate parts of enemies and strip them of all their goodies.

Medicine skills

All the Medicine skills in the Survivor tree are excellent options. Largely self-explanatory, they will improve the healing done by your healing items.

Resonator Blast

This Warrior skill allows you to charge up your spear while fighting in melee, then drop a large blast of energy on an unsuspecting enemy. Best of all, the blast creates a weak spot that you can then hit with a bow.

Part Breaker

Part Breaker is a Valor Surge skill that makes it much easier to break off bits of machines, increasing your loot. If you upgrade it enough, it will also knock down machines every time you break off a part.

Melee Damage

Another skill that pretty much explains itself, folks who like to fight with spears will definitely want to pick this up.