The Ember Valley is one of the two locations you can unlock in Slime Rancher 2. It appears after you’ve fully explored Rainbow Fields and encountered the Pink gordo, which you can bypass by feeding it any food. The Ember Valley is a vast and dangerous location, and knowing where to go is vital to completing your exploration of Rainbow Island. The best way to do this is to find each map node in the region. This guide covers all Ember Valley Map Node locations in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find all Ember Valley Map Node locations

Before you can worry about finding the Ember Valley Map Nodes, you will need to unlock the area. You can do this by feeding the Pink gordo in the northwest part of Rainbow Fields, in the starting location. The Pink gordo will eat any food, so you don’t have to worry about collecting a particular type.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Rainbow Fields Map Data Node locations in Slime Rancher 2

There are three Map Nodes you need to find in Ember Valley. These are the locations you will need to visit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first region, closest to the Ember Valley starting area, is available on a cliff. You can reach this area by taking a geyser up and hugging the right side. It might help to have the Jetpack upgrade by this point, which you should be able to research and unlock by exploring Ember Valley. Multiple Radiant Ore deposits are scattered throughout the region, and it’s a key ingredient for the Jetpack.

The map node is also on a cliff in the second location, in the northern part of Ember Valley. It’s possible to reach it by using the same geyser to reach the first map node and then proceed to the east, along the rocks. However, you can go through the caves, find your way into a Batty and Crystal slime-infested area, and then use a geyser to reach the upper area for the second map node.

The third and final map node location is in the most dangerous one, to the far west of Ember Valley. You will need to traverse a good deal of lava and aggressive slime to reach this location. The location with the third map node is far more tropical, and you should find it on a single rock adjacent to several geysers, next to a tree.

Each of these locations in Ember Valley are far easier to reach with a Jetpack. We highly recommend you make one before embarking on this journey.