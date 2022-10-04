All Evolving Stars event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

With the arrival of the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go, multiple Pokémon appear in the wild in celebration of the arrival of Cosmog’s secondary form, Cosmoem. The event won’t last forever, but while it’s available, there’s a chance to earn multiple event-exclusive Field Research tasks that reward you with helpful items and rewards should you complete them in a timely fashion. This guide covers all Evolving Stars event-exclusive Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Evolving Stars Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are only a handful of event-exclusive Field Research tasks for the Evolving Stars event. However, these rewards are pretty significant; many will be Mega Energy and evolution items you want to add to your backpack, especially if you’re hunting down specific Pokémon that need it. The Evolving Stars event goes from October 4 to 11, meaning you have until then to grab as many of these Field Research tasks as you can. These tasks will appear by spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs in your local area.

These are all the event-exclusive Evolving Stars Field Research tasks and the rewards you earn in Pokémon Go.

Catch three Eevee – 20 Eevee candy

Evolve one Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Evolve three Pokémon – 2,000 Stardust

Power up Pokémon five times – 25 Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, or Mega Steelix energy

Power up Pokémon seven times – 25 Mega Altaria or Mega Gyarados energy

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – A Sun Stone, King’s Rock, Metal Coat, Dragon Scale, or Up-Grade

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – A Sinnoh Stone

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms – A Unova Stone

The most important rewards will likely be the spinning PokéStops or Gyms in your local area. These offer evolution items, which are always sought after by players who want to reach the final evolution of a particular Pokémon.