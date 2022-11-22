All eyelash shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives players loads of options for customizing their character, from hairstyle, skin color, and eye shape, to name a few. With any character customization, you’ll likely be spending ages making sure your trainer looks just the way you want, even down to their eyelashes. Since there are so many to choose from and scroll through, we thought we’d made it a bit easier for you. Here are all the eyelash shapes you can select in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

List of every eyelash shape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are 24 available eyelash shapes to choose from in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and to make things easier for you, we have listed them in the same order as the game. As a nice bonus, none of these options are gender-locked, meaning you can set your character preset to male or female and edit them however you see fit. If you want to change your look at any point, you can do so by opening the clothing menu with Left on the D-pad and pressing the + Button.

Eyelash A (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash A (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash A (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash B (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash B (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash B (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash C (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash C (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash C (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash D (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash D (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash D (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash E (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash E (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash E (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash F (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash F (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash F (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash G (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash G (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash G (III)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash H (I)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash H (II)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eyelash H (III)