What are classes for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea map bears countless unique locations, each offering items or knowledge that you cannot find anywhere. This can surely be said for Mesagoza’s towering academy for young trainers, as you can head to the location to meet teachers, take classes, and even earn rewards. Although much of your time will be digging through dialogue, Naranja and Uva Academy hold much more than meets the eye. This guide will examine what school classes are for and which items they can lend you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What does going to academy classes give you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Academy classes in Scarlet and Violet essentially function as tutorials that teach and test your knowledge of the game’s mechanics. There are seven standard subjects in the games, ranging from math to biology — but expect them to have their own Pokémon twists to them. For instance, math classes focus on teaching you about damage multipliers and shiny odds, while history lessons touch on the series’ decades-old lore. You can find each subject you take classes for below.

Math

Biology

History

Language

Battle Studies

Home Economics

Art

Related: How do Mass Outbreaks work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Keep in mind, you do not have to take these classes at any point to reach the end of the story, though doing so has several benefits. After taking a particular number of classes in a subject, you can take its midterm or final and passing each will gift you Exp. Candies. Taking classes and speaking to teachers after will also increase your friendships with them, resulting in unlockable quests that can resort in free TMs, Poké Balls, and other goods. For instance, those who take one biology class can earn the False Swipe TM from Mr. Jacq after the lesson.

However, not all classes will be available right away. The games first only offer biology, math, and battle studies, while others will become available after Koraidon or Miraidon learns to run and when you have defeated two Gym Leaders.