All eyelash color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you boot up Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet for the first time, you’ll have the choice to start with one of a few pre-made appearances. These templates aren’t permanent choices, though, as you’ll have the option to tweak quite a few different features individually, too. Among these options are color settings for your hair, which you can mix and match between your eyebrows, eyelashes, and, well, the hair on top of your head.

With a total of 26 different colors, you have a pretty wide array of customization options to choose from here, some more subtle than others. There aren’t quite as many colors to work with as you have for your color contacts, but combining contrasting eyelash, eyebrow, and hair colors gives you quite a bit of freedom. As with all other appearance options in the game, none of these are gender-locked. Additionally, you can change your eyelash color (and any other features except skin color and hairstyle) at any time in the Looks menu.

Full list of eyelash color options

Black

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Platinum blond

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink-brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wine red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Green

Screenshot by Gamepur

White

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smoky pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue-green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lavender

Screenshot by Gamepur

Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scarlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Silver

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash purple

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash white

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash blond

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark denim blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Denim blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light denim blue