All Fasnacht Day masks and rarities in Fallout 76 – February 2022

The Fasnacht Day event has returned to Fallout 76. Players will have the opportunity to help participate in the festival’s parade by heading over to Helvetia and speaking to the Master of Ceremonies. If there’s a parade available for it, players will then have to complete five random minor tasks and then protect the parade as it goes through the town. At the end of the parade, you will speak to the Master of Ceremonies again to receive your reward, including useful weapons, craftable items, and a Fasnacht Day mask. In this guide, we cover all of the Fasnacht Day masks you can earn and their rarities for February 2022 in Fallout 76.

There are a variety of different masks available for you as a reward. Unfortunately, what type of mask you receive is based on your performance of protecting the parade, so the better you and other players are at protecting those marching in it when the enemies attack, the higher chances you have of receiving a better mask.

These are all of the masks available for you to earn and their distinct rarities.

Fasnacht Beret Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Brahmin Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Buffoon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Crazy Guy Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Deathclaw Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Demon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Fiend Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Giant Mask (common)

Fasnacht Goblin Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Hag Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Jester Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Loon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Owl Mask (common)

Fasnacht Raven Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Skull Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Soldier Mask (common)

Fasnacht Sun Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Toothy Man Mask (common)

Fasnacht Winter Man Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Witch Mask (common)

Father Winter Helmet (rare)

The more robots that survive the event, the higher chance you have of acquiring the various masks available.

If only one to two robots survive there’s a 50 percent chance a common mask will drop one of the five, but no chances for the uncommon or rare masks.

If three to four robots survive, there’s a 50 percent chance a common or uncommon mask will drop one of the ten options, all with equal chances, but none of the rare masks will drop.

If all five robots survive, there’s a 23 percent chance a common mask will drop, a 70 percent chance an uncommon mask will drop, and a five percent chance one of the five rare masks will drop.

You can reference all of the available rewards for Fasnacht Day in Fallout 76 through this datamined spreadsheet, which also lists all of the chances of a reward dropping based on how many robots survive. We’ve updated this list for the Fasnacht 2021 celebration event from February 16 to 22.

