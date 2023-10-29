Amazon’s Fallout TV Series: Release Date, Actors & Story

Amazon’s Fallout TV series is set to be one of the biggest shows of 2024. It takes influence from all of the Fallout games, using them as source material, and presents the environments and characters players have known for decades to a brand new audience.

The TV show is based on the Fallout universe, but its story pages homage to every inch of the post-apocalyptic setting. From the original Fallout to New Vegas and even Fallout 76, everything that’s ever been played in a game will inform parts of the show. This should make for an incredible watching experience for newcomers, but also some amazing easter eggs and callbacks for long time fans.

Amazon’s Fallout TV Series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024. It should be included with every Amazon Prime subscription, so users who already have one won’t need to worry about being able to watch it. Anyone who doesn’t currently have an Amazon Prime subscription will need to get one by the show’s release date if they want to be able to watch it.

What is the Story for Amazon’s Fallout TV Series

At the time of writing, not much is known about the story of Amazon’s Fallout TV series. We’d expect it to follow a lone protagonist, similar to 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead when they first started. Over time, that protagonist will meet more people, and events will unfold around them as they’re drawn into a wider narrative.

This is generally how the stories for each of the Fallout games have worked, so it’s logical to expect the same from the TV show. A quick look at the IMDB for the show indicates the same, with one actor having a role in 8 episodes and everyone having roles in fewer episodes. Based on the roles these actors have been given, like Robert House, we suspect at least some of the story will follow that of Fallout New Vegas.

Who Are the Actors in Amazon’s Fallout TV Series

Many of the actors for Amazon’s Fallout TV Series have been confirmed. We’ve listed all of the actors who have been confirmed to have roles in the show on its IMDB page below.

Moises Arias – Norm

– Norm Johnny Pemberton – Thaddeus

– Thaddeus Walton Goggins

Ella Purnell

Kyle MacLachlan

Xelia Mendes – Jones

– Jones Aaron Moten – Maximus

– Maximus Leer Leary – Davey

– Davey Dave Register – Chet

– Chet Rodrigo Luzzi – Reg

– Reg Annabel O’Hagan – Steph

– Steph Aixa Kendrick – Moldaver’s Elite Guard

– Moldaver’s Elite Guard Cherien Dabis – Birdie

– Birdie Harry Sutton Jr. – Dr. Edmunson

– Dr. Edmunson Christopher Parker – Sheriff Rex

– Sheriff Rex Daniel J. Martin – Dervin

– Dervin Michele Danna – Trader

– Trader Maria Del Mar Gonzalez – Pregnant Lady

– Pregnant Lady Dale Dickey – Ma June

– Ma June Matty Cardarople – Huey

– Huey Mike Doyle – Mr. Spencer

– Mr. Spencer Michael Abbott Jr. – Farmer

– Farmer Rafi Silver – Robert House

– Robert House Alireza Mirmontazeri – Colonel

– Colonel Victorya Danylko -Petrovskaya – Wife

– Wife Charlie Besso – Tommy

– Tommy Chip Carriere – Nurse Powell

– Nurse Powell Rebecca Watson – Julia Masters

– Julia Masters Paul Mauriello – Angry Ear

– Angry Ear Morgen McKynzie – Female Server

– Female Server Mason Cufari – Birthday Boy Roy

– Birthday Boy Roy Cedric Cannon – Elderly Speaker

– Elderly Speaker Michael John Benzaia – Weatherman Navarro

– Weatherman Navarro Anthony Cipriani – Fiend Raider

– Fiend Raider C. Hope Belmont – Vault dweller #1

– Vault dweller #1 Justin Clarke – Power Armor #5

– Power Armor #5 Jace Wade – Raider Leader

– Raider Leader Elle Vertes – Young Rose Mclean

– Young Rose Mclean Arlette Aponte – Trader

– Trader Michael Emerson

Sarita Choudhury

Leslie Uggams

Iván Amaro Bullón – Cemetery Red Neck

– Cemetery Red Neck Jason Latief Anderson – Raider

– Raider Neil Towne – Alpha Leader

– Alpha Leader Josh Martinez – NU Pilot

– NU Pilot Shefik – Fiend Raider

Who is the Director for Amazon’s Fallout TV Series

Amazon’s Fallout TV Series is being developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Jonathan Nolan is the brother of famous director Christopher Nolan, and the pair have worked closely together on many projects in the past. Amazon’s Fallout TV Series will benefit from Nolan’s years of experience in the industry, which should mean it’ll be a decent video game to television transition.