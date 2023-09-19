The Atomic Shop is Fallout 76’s premium store where players can spend their hard-earned Atoms on some of the most prized cosmetics out there. It’s where players can get the most iconic outfits and items for their CAMPs so they can make every part of their playthrough as unique to them as possible.

Every Tuesday, the Atomic Shop resets to offer new items for players to pick up. This includes brand new cosmetics and CAMP furniture that have never been seen before as individual items or bundles. However, given the constant rotations of the Atomic Shop, some items fall off and are no longer available after a few refreshes, so it’s worth knowing what’s on sale each week to ensure nothing rare is missed.

All Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76 This Week (September 19-26)

Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from the Atomic Shop until October 3, 2023. The inventory has been broken down into easy-to-digest chunks so players can find exactly what they’re looking for. Usually, Bethesda shares the weekly update for the Atomic Shop as the refresh comes around, though they’re sometimes a little late on the information compared to those that check in-game.

Vault-Tec Preparatory Bundle (Includes Vault-Tec Leather Armor Paint , Vault-Tec Metal Armor Paint, Vault-Tec Hunting Rifle Paint, Vault-Tec Laser Gun Paint, Vault-Tec Fatman Paint, Vault-Tec Pip-Boy Paint, Vault-Tec Power Armor Paint Set, Black Shovel Backpack, .50 Cal Round Backpack Flair, Gravestone Loot Bag) – 1200 Atoms

, – 1200 Atoms Nuka-Cola Shareholder Bundle (Includes, Nuka-Cherry Wallpaper, Nuka-Cola Wallpaper, Nuka-Cola Dark Wallpaper, Nuka-Dark Quantum Wallpaper, Nuka-Cola Metal Staircase, Nuka-Cola Power Connectors, Nuka-Cola Projection Lamp, Nuka-Cola Curtain Door, Large Nuka-Cola Bottle, Nuka-Cola Stash Box) – 1500 Atoms

– 1500 Atoms Nuka-Cola Wallpaper Set – 640 Atoms

– 640 Atoms Nuka-Cola Metal Staircase – 400 Atoms

– 400 Atoms Nuka-Cola Power Connectors – 200 Atoms

– 200 Atoms Nuka-Cola Projection Lamp – 200 Atoms

– 200 Atoms Nuka-Cola Curtain Door – 200 Atoms

– 200 Atoms Large Nuka-Cola Bottle – 200 Atoms

– 200 Atoms Nuka-Cola Stash Box – 400 Atoms

Free Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76

All the items in this section are free for Fallout 76 players to claim, though some may be exclusive to Fallout 1st, which players must weigh up individually as a worthwhile membership or not. All items are available until 12 PM ET on the date shown or for 24 hours.

The Butch – O – Bot (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – Available until October 3, 2023

– Available until October 3, 2023 Pink Suit : Available until September 26, 2023.

: Available until September 26, 2023. Vault-Tec Supply Package (Level 2) – Available on September 19, 2023

– Available on September 19, 2023 Perfect Bubblegum – Available on September 20, 2023

– Available on September 20, 2023 Carry Weight Booster – Available on September 21, 2023

– Available on September 21, 2023 Scrap Kit – Available on September 22, 2023

– Available on September 22, 2023 250 Caps – Available on September 23, 2023

– Available on September 23, 2023 Repair Kit – Available on September 24, 2023

– Available on September 24, 2023 Nuclear Keycard – Available on September 25, 2023

Atomic Shop Weekly Offers in Fallout 76

All the items in this section are being sold at a discounted price for the next week or so. These items are cheaper but will be back up to full price at 12 PM ET on the indicated days.

Nuka Cola Collectron (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 500 Atoms between September 19-26, 2023

– 500 Atoms between September 19-26, 2023 Pickaxe Skin Set – 180 Atoms between September 19-26, 2023

– 180 Atoms between September 19-26, 2023 Bear Mascot Outfit – 560 Atoms between September 20-21, 2023

– 560 Atoms between September 20-21, 2023 Conspiracy Suit Underarmor – 400 Atoms between September 21-22, 2023

– 400 Atoms between September 21-22, 2023 Communist Spy Outfit – 490 Atoms between September 22-23, 2023

– 490 Atoms between September 22-23, 2023 Tire Toilet Outhouse – 180 Atoms between September 23-24, 2023

– 180 Atoms between September 23-24, 2023 Tactical Combat Dagger – 120 Atoms between September 24-25, 2023

– 120 Atoms between September 24-25, 2023 Nuka-Cola Dark Power Armor Paints – 600 Atoms between September 25-26, 2023

Fallout First Season Catch Up Bundles Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

These items are catch-up bundles that are exclusive to Falklout 1st Members. They provide those players eligible for them with a decent way to earn some progress in the current season.

Fallout 1st Quarter Bundle 8 (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 1000 Atoms

Limited Time Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

The following items are available in the Atomic Shop until 12 PM ET on September 26, 2023. Players can purchase them at a discounted rate until then before they’re removed from the store.

Palace of the Winding Path Bundle (Winding Path Kit, Winding Path Roof, Winding Path Door, Winding Path Support Post, Winding Path Wallpaper &Winding Path Wall Light) – 1500 Atoms

– 1500 Atoms Contemporary C.A.M.P. Bundle – 1200 Atoms

– 1200 Atoms Winding Path Kit – 700 Atoms

– 700 Atoms winding Path Door – 500 Atoms

– 500 Atoms Winding Path Support Post – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms Winding Path Wallpaper – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms winding Path Wall Light – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms Starlet Sniper Outfit – 11200 Atoms

– 11200 Atoms Home of a Hero Bundle (Mud Hut Prefab, Splintered Stove Double Shotgun, Surplus Stove Backpack, Veteran’s Kettle Pip-Boy, Brass Tank, Backpack Flair, Brass Nuke Backpack Flair, Army Issued Haversack Loot Bag) – 1800 Atoms

– 1800 Atoms Army Issued Haversack Loot Bag – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms Surplus Sack Backpack – 500 Atoms

– 500 Atoms Brass Tank Ornament Backpack Flair – 250 Atoms

– 250 Atoms Brass Nuke Backpack Flair – 250 Atoms

– 250 Atoms Veteran’s Kettle Paint – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms Splintered Stovepipe Paint – 500 Atoms

– 500 Atoms Mud Hut – 700 Atoms

Last Chance Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

The items in this section will be removed from the Atomic Shop next week at 12 PM ET on September 26, 2023. They’ve been in the store for some time now and this is the final week players will be able to purchase them for a while.