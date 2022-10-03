The wastelands of Fallout 76 are filled with various items that you can utilize on your character. You can find everything from chainsaws to scrap metal and plastic to deadly Alien Blasters. One of the most useful items that you can never have enough of is Fusion Cores. Fusion Cores are the power source of Power Armor. Even though they are fairly easy to find, it is also easy to run a Fusion Core out of power before you even realize it. Luckily, there are a few ways to recharge your Fusion Cores. This guide will show you how to recharge Fusion Cores in Fallout 76.

Recharging a Fusion Core in Fallout 76

Currently, there are only two ways that you can recharge a Fusion Core in Fallout 76. The first way is by using the Electric Absorption perk card. Electric Absorption is one of the legendary perk cards that you can obtain in the game. To unlock it, you first need to have a character reach level 50. This will unlock the first legendary perk card slot. After that, you can pick Electric Absorption as one of your cards.

Electric Absorption allows enemy hits to have a chance to recharge your Power Armor Fusion Core. Of course, this only works on your currently equipped Fusion Core and the chance of recharging isn’t very high. Even when the perk card is maxed out, it only has a 20% chance to work. Using this method can make recharging a Fusion Core easy as long as you keep getting damaged.

The other way that you can recharge a Fusion Core is by obtaining the Fusion Core Recharger. This item was introduced to Fallout 76 as part of The Pitt update. Unfortunately, the only way to obtain the Fusion Core Recharger is by purchasing The Pitt Recruitment Bundle for Fallout 76. This machine will allow you to painlessly recharge Fusion Cores as long as you shell out $29.99. Give it time and the Fusion Core Recharger will probably be placed in the Atom Shop so that you can purchase it using in-game currency.