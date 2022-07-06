Where to find Gulper Lagoon in Fallout 76

If you are looking for Gulpers in Fallout 76, look no further than Gulper Lagoon. While there are many other places you can find these slithery beasts, none are better than this pond. This area is pretty simple. It’s a small river that flows down from the mountains that leads to a pond where you are guaranteed to always find a fresh pack of Gulpers waiting for you. It’s the perfect place to gather up some innards to cook on the fire in your C.A.M.P.

Gulper Lagoon location

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking for Gulper Lagoon, you can find it in The Mire region of Appalachia. This is the area in the northwest corner of the map where the land turns dark green. You can find Gulper Lagoon northwest of Ella Ames’ Bunker and Dolly Sods Wilderness. This area is also located to the south of Southhampton Estate. These are areas you will most likely visit or already have visited during the main campaign. You will recognize Gulper Lagoon by the large group of Gulpers that appear around it.

Related: Where to find the Metal Dome in Fallout 76

What to do at Gulper Lagoon

Gulper Lagoon isn’t a large area, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some worthwhile stuff around it. If you travel south from the main pond and go down the hill, you will find a small cabin. Here, you will be able to use the Tinker’s Workbench and go inside to find some Brain Fungus and Glowing Fungus. You can also often find Vodka and ammo in this cabin. If you travel to the west side of Gulper Lagoon, you will find a crashed rocket with a medkit inside of it and some more ammo. Unfortunately, this area is not home to any events featuring the Gulpers like the Sunday Brother’s Cabin where you can find the Moonshine Jamboree event.