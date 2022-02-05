All fast travel metro station locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human
So, does Aiden just run down the tunnel to get there?
Fast travel in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a little more limited than some other open world games. Instead of being able to safely fast travel to any safe zone you have unlocked, you can only transport yourself to underground metro stations that you have gone through and powered up. Most of these will require you to fight your way through a large group of Renegades or zombies and then power on some generators, but some will power on at the first switch you interact with. Here are all of the fast travel metro station locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
In total, there are 11 fast travel metro stations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. While most regions in the game have a metro station, not all of them do. There are two that are unlocked via story progression. The rest will all need to be found yourself on the map and then entered at night time.