All fast travel metro station locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Fast travel in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a little more limited than some other open world games. Instead of being able to safely fast travel to any safe zone you have unlocked, you can only transport yourself to underground metro stations that you have gone through and powered up. Most of these will require you to fight your way through a large group of Renegades or zombies and then power on some generators, but some will power on at the first switch you interact with. Here are all of the fast travel metro station locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

In total, there are 11 fast travel metro stations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. While most regions in the game have a metro station, not all of them do. There are two that are unlocked via story progression. The rest will all need to be found yourself on the map and then entered at night time.

Downtown

Metro: Downtown Court

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garrison

Metro: VNC Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

Houndfield

Metro: Hayward Square

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lower Dam Ayre

Metro: South Loop

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muddy Grounds

Metro: King William Bridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

New Dawn Park

Metro: Newalls Crossing

Screenshot by Gamepur

Quarry End

Main Metro Station (unlocked via story)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Saint Paul Island

Metro: Cathedral

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wharf

Metro: Waterslide

Screenshot by Gamepur

PK Floating Fortress (unlocked via story)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trinity

Metro: The Holy Trinity