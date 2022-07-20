All Fatui Electro Cicin Mage boss locations in Genshin Impact

The Fatui Electro Cicin Mage boss locations in Genshin Impact are not static like most world boss encounters. These agile Mages patrol in a given region, making finding them difficult. This guide will break down all possible Fatui Electro Cicin Mage boss locations in Genshin Impact.

How to find Fatui Electro Cicin Mage boss locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Cicin Mage by opening your Journal using the options wheel, then selecting the bosses tab. Scroll down the options to the Cicin Electro Mage and click on her. This will place a marker on your map, showing you where to find her. You can then go to the marked point and fight her. This is useful as this boss will move around, but this method will show you exactly where you need to go. The screenshot above is a good look at her; keep this in mind when looking for this enemy.

The Cicin Electro Mage will scale based on the world level. She uses Electro elemental attacks and can summon three small familiars that will inflict you with Electro status ailments as you attempt to take her down. Cryo is an excellent element in this fight. Freeze her in place, then take her down with elemental bursts.

All Fatui Electro Cicin Mage boss locations

This boss can spawn in every significant region Genshin Impact has. These maps below show the approximate spawn locations where this enemy can spawn.

Mondstadt Region

Screenshot by Gamepur

Liyue Region

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inazuma Region

Screenshot by Gamepur

The red circles represent an area this boss can spawn, but as I said earlier, the Electro Mage Boss can roam within an area. Keep an eye out for her within an area. These are the rewards the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage will drop when you defeat her.

Mora

Character EXP

Mist Grass (At Level 40+)

Mist Grass Wick (At Level 60+)

Recruits Insignia

Sergeant’s Insignia (At Level 40+)

Lieutenant’s Insignia (At Level 60+)

Traveling Doctor Artifact Set

Berserker Artifact Set

The Instructor Artifact Set

The Exile Artifact Set

You can farm the Cicin Mage by repeatedly opening your journal and getting a new map marker, but after a few kills in a short amount of time, you have to wait five hours for a new wave to spawn in the world. Keep track of the boss journal to locate all the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage bosses in Genshin Impact.