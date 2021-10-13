All feather locations to make an offering to the perch in A Particularly Particular Author quest – Genshin Impact

During the A Particularly Particular Author quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to track down three different feathers to make an offering to a perch. This is part of some tasks they will need to complete for Ruu to remove the strange fog and mist from the new island they are exploring.

The first thing players will need to do is touch the perc, after which three feathers will split off in different directions. Find them in the mist can be a little awkward, so in this guide, we will show you where they are.

The first feather can be found directly to the right of the perch, on the ground. Getting this is easy, so make sure you grab it first. When you do, it will zoom back to the tree, so don’t get confused when you can see a glowing purple feather there.

After that, head to the point shown on the map below and climb to the top of the jutting rock. Here, you will find the second feather. Grab it, and it will once again return to the tree. After that, face north and you will see the third feather just below you.

Glide down to it and interact with it to send it back to the tree, then return to the perch and interact with it a final time to finish this section of he quest.