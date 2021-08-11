All features in NASCAR 21: Ignition

Motorsports Games is poised to make some big changes with its NASCAR franchise. The publisher and developer has not only changed the name of its franchise, but it has also taken the game in-house. NASCAR 21: Ignition will be developed and published by Motorsports Games, and the new game is expected to launch this coming October.

So, you might be wondering what is going to be in the new game. We have you covered, so let’s go over the NASCAR 21: Ignition features that we know about so far:

New physics engine, powered by Unreal Engine and Studio 397’s rFactor franchise

Official drivers, teams, and tracks from 2021 NASCAR Cup Series – drivers will have face scans, and Motorsports Games states that NASCAR 21: Ignition will have “heightened attention to detail regarding tracks, grandstands and pit experiences”

Legends, one of which includes legendary driver Bill Elliott, that will be made available as part of multiple DLC packs

Race Now – players can compete with official NASCAR drivers in Cup series events

Career mode – will include driver-based progression and “clear goals and structures” on way to the top

Online races that will support up to 40 players

Ability to customize paint schemes as part of NASCAR 21: Ignition’s Paint Booth

Soundtrack that will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd, Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith and Luke Combs, among others

This list is expected to change as Motorsports Games announces new details regarding NASCAR 21: Ignition. We will update this guide to reflect any new changes and additions.