All Festival of the Lost 2021 masks in Destiny 2

It isn’t often in Destiny 2 that the game world, environment, and overall mood are lighthearted and happy. Especially this year, where we have faced the darkness head-on, the arrival of Savathûn, and enemies within our own walls. Now more than ever, we are looking for something to get our mind off the dramatics going on, and that is where the Festival of the Lost comes in, providing new activities and loot with a fun Halloween vibe to go with it.

With the Festival of the Lost comes masks — armor pieces that replace your helmet with a game world-themed mask featuring fan-favorite characters, items, and even lore-based entities. There are two ways to acquire masks this year, and the first revolves around farming as much candy as possible. There are six masks available for candy at Eva Levante, the Festival of the Lost vendor. There are also two new masks available within the Eververse store if you’re looking to spend some silver.

Earnable masks via Eva Levante

Eramis Mask (1300 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Taniks Mask (2600 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Honk Moon Mask (3900 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Pyramid Mask (5200 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Ada-1 Mask (6500 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Sweeper Bot Mask (7800 Candy)

Image via Bungie

Eververse Exclusive Masks

Image via Bungie

The Shaded Titan Mask and Penguin Mask are only available to purchase via the Eververse storefront for 300 silver each. If you happen to be a fan of the Borderlands series, then the Shaded Titan Mask may stick out to you, and who doesn’t love penguins?