All Fjordur Artifact locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved’s latest map release, Fjordur, was one of the best fan-made maps to be added to the game. This alpine world, filled with unique locations, travel mechanisms, and amazing creatures, is a great map for both PvP and PvE players. Like all other Ark: Survival Evolved maps, it also has a boss system, which means Artifacts. With the map having so many areas, it can be very confusing to find the Artifacts, but this guide will show you where to find all the Fjordur Artifacts in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What you’ll need for the Artifacts on Fjordur in Ark: Survival Evolved

You’ll need the following items at various stages during your Artifact hunt. For hotter climes the Ghillie and water will help, during the colder caves the Fur Armor is a must have. Also remember, these caves are filled to the brim with lethal creatures so be prepared for a fight:

Ghille Armor Set

Fur Armor Set

Canteen or a source of water and food

Weapon for defense

Hazmat suit

Scuba Set

Grappling Hooks

Water and land creatures. A Basiliosaurus is a great ocean tame as it has stun immunity for you and the tame. Great cave creatures include the Rex and Megatherium. A Shadowmane is also a great option, as it is a hybrid creature and can stealth past the cave mobs.

Where to find the Artifact of the Immune in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

To find this Artifact, you’ll need to head over to the lava and volcanic island on the main part of the map. It’s easy to spot as it has an obelisk and a giant volcano. The entrance to this cave is at 90.7, 78.3, and the path to the Artifact is very simple if you continue straight inwards. Be aware that this area is very hot, and the cave you’ll be entering is very hot too. You can use a Megatherium, or if you have a flyer on this map, you can use that to get through the creatures. This cave will have Desmodus, Onycs, Titanoboas, and Pulmunoscorpius.

Where to find the Artifact of the Cunning in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

The next Artifact is near the Artifact of the Immune but located in the ocean. Again, you’ll need to ensure you have a creature that can carry you both underwater and a means to survive the dive. The entrance itself is at 76.9, 65.5. The area will change to land once you’re through the initial dive. The entrance to the cave is clearly marked with giant orange crystals you can see through the water’s surface from the sky.

Once you’ve made it into the cave itself, you’ll need to follow the path past the purple crystals and take the mine shaft to the right of the ship. Kill or avoid the many creatures here, continue down to the right side, and hop over the pit. There are pressure pads that will kill you if you’re not careful, but once you bypass those, the Artifact will be in a room with golden statues.

Where to find the Artifact of the Brute in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

The Artifact of the Brute is located on the swamp island. The entrance to this Artifact is at 10.0, 84.4, and it is a gas cave, so you’ll need a gas mask or Hazmat suit to survive. This cave is very straightforward; simply follow the path down, dealing with the mobs.

Keep following the path left and further into the cave, and then the Artifact will be on a ledge above you to your right. You will need to Grapple up or fly up if you have a flying tame or a Tek Suit.

Where to find the Artifact of the Devourer in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

This Artifact is completely submerged, and you’ll have to swim down. You need to have Scuba gear to survive this trip, or a Tek Suit if you have that unlocked. The entrance to the cave is at 03.5, 0.3.7. Plenty of dangerous creatures include Alpha Megalodons, Electrophorus, and Dunkleosteus. The Artifact isn’t hard to find, it’s at the end of the tunnel, but you will have to fight your way there.

Where to find the Artifact of the Hunter in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

This Artifact is located in the snow, and there are two ways to enter the cave; both require you to break the stones at the entrance. The easier entrance to go from, with fewer dangers, is at 03.2, 32.7, and you’ll do well to bring Grapples and Fur with you as it’s in the snow. Break the rock and head into the cave, and the Artifact will be in a large cavern on a pillar which you can easily get to with a Grapple.

Where to find the Artifact of the Skylord in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

This Artifact is also in the snow biome, so pack warmly. You’ll need to have quite high-tier armor if you don’t have a lot of points in Fortitude. The entrance to this cave is at 07.7, 24.7, and you have to head in through a very small crack at the back of the cave itself. Once you’re in the cave, head to your right, and you’ll see a curved wall with monkey statues on it. Head through this area to the next and through the tunnels. You’ll have to grapple across the chasms, as the floor under will kill you if you fall down. However, you can lure the mobs around the Artifact easily enough into the chasms. The Artifact is at the end of the cave.

Where to find the Artifact of the Pack and Clever in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

These Artifacts are in the same cave but on the left and right lanes of the cave, respectively. You’ll need to wear light clothing as this is a lava cave. The entrance to this cave is at 21.0, 57.3. You’ll also want to bring something for the mobs here. You’ll have to hop over some rocks in the beginning, to access the cave properly or use a flying creature. Once inside, follow the path and kill or avoid the creatures here. You will then come to a fork and take either the left or the right path to reach either of the Artifacts.

Where to find the Artifact of the Strong in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

This Artifact is located in the redwoods area. You’ll want to bring Grappling Hooks with you and a tame. The entrance to this cave is at 10.0, 84.4. Once inside, you’ll want to kill or avoid the creatures in the cave, follow the path downwards through the skeleton, and keep left. Eventually, you’ll come to a series of crystals up against the wall in a room with a waterfall.

Grapple to the top of these crystals, and you’ll crouch under a ledge at the top. This will take you to the Artifact room on the other side. There are no dangers in this room, and you can easily get out of the way you came.

Where to find the Artifact of the Massive in Fjordur Ark: Survival Evolved

This is the most difficult Artifact to find. First, you must head to the water entrance at 71.7 00.8 and swim into the cave. Once you’re through, you’ll have to grapple up a series of ledges until you’re at the very top. This area is filled with lava, Desmodus, and other dangers.

The entrance to the maze itself is at 76.1 08.1. There are tons of pressure plates and spike traps here that will kill or knock you out.