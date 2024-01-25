All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Players can find Fortunes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and turn them in for rare items with Kamulop, but finding them all is difficult.

all kamulop fortune locations like a dragon infinite wealth featured image

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the story progresses and more of the world opens up, players will discover dozens of ways to spend their time in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While many of these are silly and fun, some, such as Kamulop’s Fortnunes, are a massive grind for powerful items.

Kamulop is a returning character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, who players helped out by finding Crests for in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In this game, he’s in a spot of bother because he’s purchased and lost dozens of Fortunes around Hawaii. If players collect them, they can trade them in for special items not available anywhere else. Some of these items are incredibly powerful weapons that will give players the leg up they need in challenging regions of each location.

All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

modest fortune in like a dragon infinite wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

In the table below, we’ve listed every location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth where we found a Fortune for Kamulop. Players can turn these Fortunes in with Kamulop at any time and build up the Fortune Points currency with them, which can be exchanged whenever players want for special items from Kamulop’s inventory. Note that we’re still adding new Fortunes to this list as we discover them.

Note that these locations are only where we found Fortunes. They may differ from game to game or even be random. However, the locations we’ve found, even if they’re not exact for every player, will be useful for others since at least a few of them will work for others each time they load up the game.

Fortune LocationHow to Find it
first fortune like a dragon infinite wealth
#1 The first Fortune		This is the very first Fortune players will find as part of the story. It’s on the ground in the temple grounds where players begin Chapter 3.
corner building fortiune like a dragon infinite wealth
#2 Fortune on the corner near the Temple		corner building fortune map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
This Fortune is on the corner of the building to the left of the temple.
temple grounds fortune in like a dragon infinite wealth
#3 Temple well Fortune		temple well fortune map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
Players will find this Fortune on the well in the temple grounds.
temple fortune like a dragon infinite wealth
#4 Temple Fortune		temple fortune map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
This Fortune can be found inside the temple on the temple grounds.
car fortune like a dragon infinite wealth
#5 Car Fortune near the temple		car fortune near the temple map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
To get this Fortune, players must look in front of the car across the street and to the left of the temple.
fortune close to temple grounds corner in like a dragon infinite wealth
#6 Fortune outside the temple grounds corner		fortune close to temple grounds corner map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
This Fortune is just outside of the temple grounds close to the fence around it to the left of its entrance.
trash fortune like a dragon infinite wealth
#7 Trash Fortune		To find this Fortune, players must look at the trash on the opposite side of the street to the above Fortune.
second car fortune in like a dragon infinite wealth
#8 Second car Fortune		A little way down the street from the temple, players should encounter a second Fortune in front of a car.
restaurant seating fortune in like a dragon infinite wealth
#9 Restaurant seating Fortune		restaurant seating fortune map reference like a dragon infinite wealth
Once players leave the street leading to the temple, there’s a Fortune to collect in the seating area of a nearby restaurant.
bin line fortuine like a dragon infinite wealth
#10 Bin line Fortune		bin line fortune map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
Down the block from the temple is a central point between four alleyways. There’s a Fortune on a line of bins there.
hotel entrance fortune in like a dragon infinite wealth
#11 Hotel entrance Fortune		hotel entrance fortune map reference in like a dragon infinite wealth
Down the street from the above Fortune is a hotel, and there’s a Fortune in the opening to the entrance.

All Items in Kamulop’s Fortune Shop & How Much They Cost in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

tranquility bat in like a dragon infinite wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from Kamulop’s Fortune Shop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Players must earn Fortune Points by collecting tickets and returning them to Kamulop if they want to own all of them.

ItemPriceHow to Unlock it
Tranquility Bat
Attacks and weapon skills may buff a character’s critical hit rate. 		10 PointsPlay through Chapter 3 until the story takes players to a shrine, where they’ll meet Kamulop. This is the first item in the store.
Flame Amulet
Lowers the damage taken from fire attacks.		5 PointsPurchase the Tranquility Bat to unlock this item in the store.

How Do Fortune Tickets Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

kamulop explaining fortunes in like a dragon infinite wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four types of Fortune players can find in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Each one is worth a different number of points, but all are useful and worth collecting when players spot them. A Best Fortune is worth four Fortune Points, a Good Fortune is worth three Fortune Points, a Modest Fortune is worth two Fortune Points, and a bad Fortune is worth one Fortune Point.

While we’ve been playing the game, we’ve found Fortunes to be one of the best ways to pick up powerful gear quickly we wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get. Once enemies start becoming tough enough to defeat the party, stealing a massive chunk of cash earned from minigames and fights in the process, it’s important to have gear that will give players an advantage, even if they’re under-leveled.

Anyone hoping to learn more about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, whether it’s another collectible, learning about Sujimon, or figuring out a few things on Dondoko Island, we’ve covered all of it in our complete guide. This one-stop-shop is the place to look when stuck or trying to play efficiently in the latest Yakuza game.

