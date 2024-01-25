All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Players can find Fortunes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and turn them in for rare items with Kamulop, but finding them all is difficult.
As the story progresses and more of the world opens up, players will discover dozens of ways to spend their time in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While many of these are silly and fun, some, such as Kamulop’s Fortnunes, are a massive grind for powerful items.
Kamulop is a returning character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, who players helped out by finding Crests for in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In this game, he’s in a spot of bother because he’s purchased and lost dozens of Fortunes around Hawaii. If players collect them, they can trade them in for special items not available anywhere else. Some of these items are incredibly powerful weapons that will give players the leg up they need in challenging regions of each location.
All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
In the table below, we’ve listed every location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth where we found a Fortune for Kamulop. Players can turn these Fortunes in with Kamulop at any time and build up the Fortune Points currency with them, which can be exchanged whenever players want for special items from Kamulop’s inventory. Note that we’re still adding new Fortunes to this list as we discover them.
Note that these locations are only where we found Fortunes. They may differ from game to game or even be random. However, the locations we’ve found, even if they’re not exact for every player, will be useful for others since at least a few of them will work for others each time they load up the game.
All Items in Kamulop’s Fortune Shop & How Much They Cost in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from Kamulop’s Fortune Shop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Players must earn Fortune Points by collecting tickets and returning them to Kamulop if they want to own all of them.
|Item
|Price
|How to Unlock it
|Tranquility Bat
Attacks and weapon skills may buff a character’s critical hit rate.
|10 Points
|Play through Chapter 3 until the story takes players to a shrine, where they’ll meet Kamulop. This is the first item in the store.
|Flame Amulet
Lowers the damage taken from fire attacks.
|5 Points
|Purchase the Tranquility Bat to unlock this item in the store.
How Do Fortune Tickets Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?
There are four types of Fortune players can find in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Each one is worth a different number of points, but all are useful and worth collecting when players spot them. A Best Fortune is worth four Fortune Points, a Good Fortune is worth three Fortune Points, a Modest Fortune is worth two Fortune Points, and a bad Fortune is worth one Fortune Point.
While we’ve been playing the game, we’ve found Fortunes to be one of the best ways to pick up powerful gear quickly we wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get. Once enemies start becoming tough enough to defeat the party, stealing a massive chunk of cash earned from minigames and fights in the process, it’s important to have gear that will give players an advantage, even if they’re under-leveled.
Anyone hoping to learn more about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, whether it’s another collectible, learning about Sujimon, or figuring out a few things on Dondoko Island, we’ve covered all of it in our complete guide. This one-stop-shop is the place to look when stuck or trying to play efficiently in the latest Yakuza game.