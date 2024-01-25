Recommended Videos

As the story progresses and more of the world opens up, players will discover dozens of ways to spend their time in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While many of these are silly and fun, some, such as Kamulop’s Fortnunes, are a massive grind for powerful items.

Kamulop is a returning character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, who players helped out by finding Crests for in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In this game, he’s in a spot of bother because he’s purchased and lost dozens of Fortunes around Hawaii. If players collect them, they can trade them in for special items not available anywhere else. Some of these items are incredibly powerful weapons that will give players the leg up they need in challenging regions of each location.

All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

In the table below, we’ve listed every location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth where we found a Fortune for Kamulop. Players can turn these Fortunes in with Kamulop at any time and build up the Fortune Points currency with them, which can be exchanged whenever players want for special items from Kamulop’s inventory. Note that we’re still adding new Fortunes to this list as we discover them.

Note that these locations are only where we found Fortunes. They may differ from game to game or even be random. However, the locations we’ve found, even if they’re not exact for every player, will be useful for others since at least a few of them will work for others each time they load up the game.

Fortune Location How to Find it

#1 The first Fortune This is the very first Fortune players will find as part of the story. It’s on the ground in the temple grounds where players begin Chapter 3.

#2 Fortune on the corner near the Temple

This Fortune is on the corner of the building to the left of the temple.

#3 Temple well Fortune

Players will find this Fortune on the well in the temple grounds.

#4 Temple Fortune

This Fortune can be found inside the temple on the temple grounds.

#5 Car Fortune near the temple

To get this Fortune, players must look in front of the car across the street and to the left of the temple.

#6 Fortune outside the temple grounds corner

This Fortune is just outside of the temple grounds close to the fence around it to the left of its entrance.

#7 Trash Fortune To find this Fortune, players must look at the trash on the opposite side of the street to the above Fortune.

#8 Second car Fortune A little way down the street from the temple, players should encounter a second Fortune in front of a car.

#9 Restaurant seating Fortune

Once players leave the street leading to the temple, there’s a Fortune to collect in the seating area of a nearby restaurant.

#10 Bin line Fortune

Down the block from the temple is a central point between four alleyways. There’s a Fortune on a line of bins there.

#11 Hotel entrance Fortune

Down the street from the above Fortune is a hotel, and there’s a Fortune in the opening to the entrance.

All Items in Kamulop’s Fortune Shop & How Much They Cost in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from Kamulop’s Fortune Shop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Players must earn Fortune Points by collecting tickets and returning them to Kamulop if they want to own all of them.

Item Price How to Unlock it Tranquility Bat

Attacks and weapon skills may buff a character’s critical hit rate. 10 Points Play through Chapter 3 until the story takes players to a shrine, where they’ll meet Kamulop. This is the first item in the store. Flame Amulet

Lowers the damage taken from fire attacks. 5 Points Purchase the Tranquility Bat to unlock this item in the store.

How Do Fortune Tickets Work in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

There are four types of Fortune players can find in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Each one is worth a different number of points, but all are useful and worth collecting when players spot them. A Best Fortune is worth four Fortune Points, a Good Fortune is worth three Fortune Points, a Modest Fortune is worth two Fortune Points, and a bad Fortune is worth one Fortune Point.

While we’ve been playing the game, we’ve found Fortunes to be one of the best ways to pick up powerful gear quickly we wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get. Once enemies start becoming tough enough to defeat the party, stealing a massive chunk of cash earned from minigames and fights in the process, it’s important to have gear that will give players an advantage, even if they’re under-leveled.

