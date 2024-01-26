Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Complete Guide – Story, Sujimon & Dondoko Island

Recommended Videos

Players are in for a treat when they jump into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The game’s bonkers story keeps them on their toes for its entire runtime, but there’s so much more to discover as new mechanics and systems unlock and become almost overwhelming.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a worthy follow-up to every entry in the Yakuza series that came before it. Not only does it continue the trend of portraying a silly yet serious storyline, but it’s packed with so much to do that it’s going to be hard for players to make time to do anything else. Even seasoned fans will need a little help working out the nuance of each new gameplay system, and newcomers will need as much as possible, thanks to the Animal Crossing-esque Dondoko Island.

Related: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Delivers Another Fantastic Adventure for Kasuga and Kiryu

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gameplay Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed every guide we’ve created for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This includes details on puzzles, gameplay mechanics, and other interesting parts of the game we believe players might have trouble with.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Collectibles Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this section, we’ve highlighted all the guides we’ve published that show players how to find every collectible item in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. There are various collectibles in the game for players to find, not all of which will be obvious, which is why we believe players may require these guides from time to time.

What is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the second major entry in the Yakuza franchise after it was renamed and rebooted as the Like a Dragon series. While the core gameplay is more like a JRPG, with turn-based battles, there’s a plethora of side activities and minigames for players to partake in.

This is what the series is known for, filling a world with a serious story, silly side characters and moments, and loads of distractions. Players can spend hundreds of hours exploring all the game has to offer on the side and still barely touch the main campaign.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth also sees the return of the Sujimon mechanic, for which the player must collect specific enemy types. The game’s true unique draw is the Animal Crossing-esque Dondoko Island. Players can invite people to stay on their island and complete quests that help them find happiness there. They’ll also need to defend it, blending the fighting mechanics of the core series with every new element the game adds to it.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Game Pass?

Screenshot by Gamepur

No, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will not be on Game Pass at launch. We’re unsure why the game won’t be since many other entries in the series are on the service at the time of writing. The game will almost certainly come to Game Pass in the future, but those who want to play it as soon as it’s released will need to purchase a copy.

How Long is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Based on our time with the game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes roughly 50 hours to complete, but that’s if players breeze through the main story and barely engage with the side content. We recommend players soak in everything the game has to offer, which might see them spend between 80 and 100 hours in the game if they play at a relaxing pace.