All Minigames in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth & How to Find Them

The Yakuza series is infamous for its massive selection of minigames for players to stumble upon in its various open worlds. While playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, we’ve discovered dozens, and they’re pretty difficult, yet essential, to track down.

Minigames are at the heart of any game in the Yakuza series, and we’ve really enjoyed ourselves discovering every single one in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Players will need them to help upgrade Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Sats, but also for 100% completion since there are items and quests tied to all of them. Our favorite is the Miss Match minigame, but we won’t spoil such a wonderful gem for players to find. Instead, we’ve listed where to uncover each minigame so players can learn all about them organically.

All Minigames & How to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

In the table below, we’ve listed every minigame in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and how to find them. A lot of these minigames are linked to Substories, so players will need to pay attention and seek those out as they progress through the main campaign.

Minigame Where to Find it Rewards

Miss Match

In the center of Seaside Avenue in Honolulu at the start of Chapter 3. This is the first Miss Match Substory and player must seek out all of them. Completing Miss Match minigames will complete six Personality Challenges across two sets of three.

Sicko Snap

At the tram line at the center of the bottom of the map in Honolulu during Chapter 3. Players must ride the tram and speak to the photographer to start a Substory and trigger the minigame. Completing Sicko Snap minigames will complete six Personality Challenges across two sets of three. Karaoke Any hangout has a microphone where players can start the Karaoke minigame. Scoring specific amounts of points in Karaoke completes six Personality Challenges across two sets of three. Darts TBA TBA Koi-Koi TBA TBA Oicho-Kabu TBA TBA Fantasia Mahjong TBA TBA Puzzle Shogi TBA TBA UFO Catcher TBA TBA Virtua Fighter 3tb TBA TBA SEGA Bass Fishing TBA TBA SpikeOut: Final Edition TBA TBA

Why Do You Need to Play Minigames in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Players must locate and complete minigames in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth because they help boost bonds with various characters and improve Ichiban Kasuga’s Personality Stats. By heading to minigames and completing them while in a party with other characters, players can improve their bond with them, meaning they earn more XP from every battle.

While bonds are useful and should be upgraded, players should really care about the Personality Stats boosts from minigames. There are 106 entries for minigames in the Personality Stats menu, each requiring players to complete a specific minigame and either perform a certain task or engage with the minigame a number of times. Doing so earns Personality Stat increases, giving Ichiban Kasuga huge battle advantages.

Anyone playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and struggling with its core mechanics, battles, or story should visit our complete guide.