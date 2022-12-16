All full movies you can watch in High On Life

There is no denying what a strange game High on Life is. You can run around the galaxy shooting members of a cartel with talking guns while also listening to witty banter and fart jokes (a weird combination). In an interesting twist, there are a bunch of different movies and shorts that you can watch as you work your way through the game, as long as you don’t mind spending some quality time with Gene. Here are all the movies in High on Life and where you can watch them.

How to watch all movies in High on Life

There are two areas where you can watch movies in High on Life: your living room and the movie theater. After Gene makes himself at home in your house, he will claim the TV as his own and start watching various movies. As you progress through the campaign, the movie that Gene is watching will change. You can watch the following movies on the television with him:

Tammy and the T-Rex

Blood Harvest

Vampire Hookers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you enter your home from either the portal or the front door, the movie that is playing will reset. Which movie is playing is determined by how far you are in the campaign with the first one on-screen being Tammy and the T-Rex. The movie seems to change each time you complete two bounties. You can even interact with the couch so that you can sit down and watch the movie next to Gene.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few other places you can watch other movies and shorts. If you want to watch Demon Wind, you can do so by summoning the movie theater at a warp location using the movie theater Warp Disc. You can purchase the Warp Disc from Blorto in the center of Blim City for three Warp Crystals. If you are more in the mood for animated shorts, there are plenty of new shorts made by Roiland that appear on the TVs around Blim City.