High on Life is a strange game to say the least. The galaxy is filled with odd aliens that you will need to fight and plenty of planets for you to visit. While there is plenty of action for you to experience, eventually you may want to take a load off and relax for a little while. Gene has you covered but not in the way you’d expect. In a weird turn of events, you can watch an entire 90-minute-long cult classic. This guide will show you how to watch Tammy and the T-Rex in High on Life.

Where to find watch Tammy and the T-Rex in High on Life

After starting the game up, it won’t you long before you are teleported to Blim City to start your life as a bounty hunter with the goal of taking down the G3 Cartel. With Gene as your mentor, you will visit planet after planet, taking down various bosses and their alien armies. After an exhausting day, you can relax with Gene and watch Tammy and the T-Rex; a cult classic movie from 1994.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t have to do anything special to watch the movie. After getting your hands on the Bounty Suit and meeting some rather rude pawn shop owners, Gene will move into your house and make himself at home. During this time, he will start playing Tammy and the T-Rex on a loop in your living room. Each time you enter your house after leaving, the movie will start back over from the beginning.

To take things a step further, you can even interact with the couch to make your character sit down so you can enjoy the movie without making your character’s feet go numb from standing still for so long. That is, as long as you don’t mind sitting next to Gene. Just try your best not to stab him. If you end up missing anything, simply walk through the Bounty 5,000 portal or walk out of your house and come back to restart the movie from the beginning.