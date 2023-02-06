All game modes included in the Mixtape playlist rotation in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has long been structured to gift players a limited-time mode with each new season or collection event it introduces — but not any longer. Starting in Season 16, the battle royale will host a rotation of beloved LTMs in what it dubs the Mixtape playlist. While this does replace one longstanding mode for good, in its place will be a group of three new and returning experiences. Here’s every limited time mode featured in Apex Legends’ Mixtape playlist.

What modes are currently in rotation for the Apex Legends Mixtape playlist?

Beginning on March 7, Apex fans will witness the permanent implementation of Mixtape, a playlist that holds three game modes which rotate over a short period. It is revealed the playlist will offer different modes each season, and those appearing throughout Season 16 are officially confirmed. You can find all LTMs available in the Mixtape playlist below.

Control

Briefly appearing in every season since Season 12, Control now becomes a permanent fixture for at least the remainder of Season 16. Its ruleset is heavily-inspired by other shooters’ domination modes, as two groups of nine Legends must earn points by securing three zones on a given map. In terms of gameplay, each Legend can respawn as many times as necessary and upgrade their class’s weapons through its Rating system. One team will be crowned champion once a total of 1,250 points are earned.

Gun Run

This LTM features four teams of three competing against each other to see which can achieve eliminations with 25 different weapons. Upon earning one elimination, the next weapon will instantly be granted to you, and this cycle will continue until a team gets an elimination with the final weapon: a throwing knife.

Team Deathmatch

The newest of the bunch, Team Deathmatch is a 6v6 experience that tasks each team to be the first to have 30 eliminations in a round. Additionally, all players will have unlimited respawns as well as the choice between five different preset classes. The overall objective to win in Team Deathmatch is by collecting victories in just two rounds.

As beloved as these modes are, Mixtape is said to be replacing Arenas permanently, and it is unknown when or if the round-based mode will return in the future. In the meantime, playing this playlist will certainly make for an excellent way to earn skins and accessories in the Battle Pass, with various daily and weekly challenges offering up Battle Stars to those who complete them.