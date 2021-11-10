All gameplay and graphics enhancements in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is more than just a visual remastering effort. Several quality of life changes have also been made for a more modern gameplay experience. The package is playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

For a complete list of both the remaster’s gameplay and visual enhancements, read on below:

Quality of life updates

Controls similar to Grand Theft Auto V, including improved targeting and gunplay

Quick select wheels for radio stations and weapon switching

Updated mini maps with the ability to set waypoints

Improvements to drive-by controls in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Ability to instantly retry failed missions

Updated trophies and achievements

Additional Rockstar Social Club accomplishments

New languages – Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Visual updates