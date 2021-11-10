All gameplay and graphics enhancements in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is more than just a visual remastering effort. Several quality of life changes have also been made for a more modern gameplay experience. The package is playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

For a complete list of both the remaster’s gameplay and visual enhancements, read on below:

Quality of life updates

  • Controls similar to Grand Theft Auto V, including improved targeting and gunplay
  • Quick select wheels for radio stations and weapon switching
  • Updated mini maps with the ability to set waypoints
  • Improvements to drive-by controls in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Ability to instantly retry failed missions
  • Updated trophies and achievements
  • Additional Rockstar Social Club accomplishments
  • New languages – Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Visual updates

  • Vehicles, character models, weapons, roads, and other assets benefit from higher resolution textures
  • Overhauled lighting system with improved shadows and reflections
  • Enhancements to environmental effects such as water rendering, rain, fog, and a more accurate representation of shifts between different times of day
  • Improved trees and foliage
  • New 3D assets to buildings and windows
  • Platform specific enhancements
    • PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – 4K resolution at 60 FPS
    • PC – Nvidia DLSS support
    • Nintendo Switch – Gyro aiming and touch screen functions for menu selection and camera zooms and pans

