All gameplay and graphics enhancements in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
There’s more than meets the eye.
Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is more than just a visual remastering effort. Several quality of life changes have also been made for a more modern gameplay experience. The package is playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
For a complete list of both the remaster’s gameplay and visual enhancements, read on below:
Quality of life updates
- Controls similar to Grand Theft Auto V, including improved targeting and gunplay
- Quick select wheels for radio stations and weapon switching
- Updated mini maps with the ability to set waypoints
- Improvements to drive-by controls in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Ability to instantly retry failed missions
- Updated trophies and achievements
- Additional Rockstar Social Club accomplishments
- New languages – Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Korean, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese
Visual updates
- Vehicles, character models, weapons, roads, and other assets benefit from higher resolution textures
- Overhauled lighting system with improved shadows and reflections
- Enhancements to environmental effects such as water rendering, rain, fog, and a more accurate representation of shifts between different times of day
- Improved trees and foliage
- New 3D assets to buildings and windows
- Platform specific enhancements
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – 4K resolution at 60 FPS
- PC – Nvidia DLSS support
- Nintendo Switch – Gyro aiming and touch screen functions for menu selection and camera zooms and pans