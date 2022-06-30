All games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection

Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection announcement has given fans of retro-gaming plenty to be excited about. The collection of over 90 titles will come with games spanning six platforms, including the often-overlooked Jaguar and Lynx gaming systems. Thus far, the developers have been tight-lipped on which games will be included in the massive collection, but here are all the games included in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection that we know about.

What games are included in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection?

Atari has been in the gaming business for a long time, so the back catalog of games on their platforms is impressive. Developer Digital Eclipse, who also put together the TMNT Cowabunga Collection, hasn’t announced many games that will appear in the collection. While we wouldn’t expect notorious titles like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to make an appearance, here are all the games we currently know will feature on the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection.