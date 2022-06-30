All games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection
Rocking it old school.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection announcement has given fans of retro-gaming plenty to be excited about. The collection of over 90 titles will come with games spanning six platforms, including the often-overlooked Jaguar and Lynx gaming systems. Thus far, the developers have been tight-lipped on which games will be included in the massive collection, but here are all the games included in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection that we know about.
What games are included in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection?
Atari has been in the gaming business for a long time, so the back catalog of games on their platforms is impressive. Developer Digital Eclipse, who also put together the TMNT Cowabunga Collection, hasn’t announced many games that will appear in the collection. While we wouldn’t expect notorious titles like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to make an appearance, here are all the games we currently know will feature on the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection.
- Asteroids – A classic vector-era arcade hit that became one of the most popular games of its time.
- Atari Karts – This game offers all the chaos of the original Mario Kart with a collection of original characters to choose from.
- Centipede – One of the biggest hits of the early arcade boom and a classic that had a massive influence on game design.
- Cybermorph – Originally released for the Atari Jaguar in 1993, this game was one of the first semi-open 3D shooters ever released.
- Fight for Life – Released toward the end of the Jaguar’s lifecycle in 1996, this 3D fighter was years ahead of its time with regards to graphics and gameplay.
- Haunted Houses – A brand new sequel to one of the first survival horror games for the Atari 2600.
- Miner 2049er – The classic platformer that pushed the envelope of what was possible graphically on the Atari 8-bit platform.
- Missile Command 3D – An updated look to the original 1980 arcade classic, this game was originally released in 1995 for the Jaguar.
- Neo Breakout – A modern update to the classic competitive arcade game Breakout
- Pong – This early arcade hit is also one of the first commercially successful video games.
- Quadratank – Up to four players can compete against each other or in teams in this sequel to the classic arcade Tank franchise.
- Swordquest: AirWorld – The fourth and previously unreleased entry in the Swordquest series.
- Tempest – One of the first games using vector graphics, this arcade hit brought several innovations, such as progressively level design.
- VCTR-SCTR – A new video game inspired by classic vector-era games like Tempest and Asteroids.
- Yars’ Revenge Reimagined – A remake of the original Yars’ Revenge for the Atari 2600 that will allow players to switch between modern and retro graphics.
- Yoomp! – One of the first platformers to move through a 3D space, making this game highly influential upon its release in the 8-bit era.