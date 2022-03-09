Which games are in the TMNT Cowabunga Collection?

13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games are back in a modern Cowabunga Collection, and while there is a large selection of games, pizza doesn’t come included.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

TMNT: The Hyper Stone Heist

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan

TMNT II: The Arcade Game

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers

TMNT: Tournament Fighters

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project

TMNT III: Radical Rescue

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time

The 13 games this collection includes are a variety of ports from Konami’s past from the arcade, NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Game Boy. Unfortunately, none of the games from the 3D era have made it to the collection, like 2003’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the PS2.

Regardless, each game in the Cowabunga Collection comes with some new features never seen before for these games in an official capacity, including online play for certain titles, a boss rush mode, and the ability to save at any point or rewind. You can also check out the challenge mode.

If that isn’t enough, Konami has added button mapping, HD texture updates to each game, and behind-the-scenes development art and sketches.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection will be released sometime this year for the PS4, PS5. We also look forward to Shredder’s Revenge, a modern take on this classic era of TMNT games, which is coming out in 2022.