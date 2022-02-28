All games included in Pac-Man Museum+ – full list

Classic arcade gameplay is on its way to modern systems with the Pac-Man Museum+, but which games have been included? From the one that started it all to a puzzle spinoff, the game covers almost all eras of this old-school series.

Pac-Man Museum+ comes with all of these games included:

Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-In-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade version

Pac-Man Arrangement Console version

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac Motos

Pac ‘N Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256

Unfortunately, for those who loved the 3D platformer series Pac-Man World during the PS2 era, they are not included. Hopefully, Bandai Namco remasters them sometime soon. At least we’ll have the 2D platformer Pac-Land from the NES and arcades to play instead.

Pac-Man Museum+ won’t just come with games, however. You can build your own arcade with collectible items like a jukebox and figures from assigned missions. For example, if you finish 20 rounds of the original Pac-Man, you’ll gain a Cool Moon Light to put into your arcade. You’ll also be able to listen to each game’s soundtrack. It seems like a full experience for any diehard Pac-Man fan, especially for those who play the series on arcades.

These arcade classics will be making their way to the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 27.