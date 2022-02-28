When is the release date of Pac-Man Museum Plus?

Arcade fans have a new classic to look forward to this spring. Well, “classics” plural would be more accurate. Pac-Man Museum+ is a new version of 2014’s Pac-Man Museum, it has new features and games to enjoy, and it’s coming this spring.

As revealed in a new trailer, Pac-Man Museum+ arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, May 27. Thanks to backwards compatibility, you’ll also be able to play the collection on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Furthermore, it will be available on Game Pass day one, so subscribers on PC or Xbox consoles will have access.

So what’s included in this new collection, and what makes it “plus?” To start, there are a full 15 games in Museum+, including 2015’s Pac-Man 256, which wasn’t even around when the first Museum collection released. The remainder of the games are Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-In-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (1996), Pac-Man Arrangement (2005), Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac ‘n Roll Remix, Pac-Motos, and Pac-Man Battle Royale. For comparison, the original Pac-Man Museum only had nine games, and this collection offers more variety than classic just Pac-Man dot-chomping.

Additionally, Arcade Room mode lets you arrange the cabinets for each of these games as you see fit, designing your own arcade room as the name implies. Playing the various games also earns you trophies and other decorations to place around the room.