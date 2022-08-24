All Gamescom EPIX rewards and how to claim them
Get rewarded for checking out the show.
Gamescom EPIX is a chance for fans to take part in some of the excitement around one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Thanks to the hybrid nature of Gamescom 2022, fans can take part in most of the action while sitting comfortably at home. By taking part in some of the quests and following the story of Gamescom EPIX, fans have the chance to earn some fun rewards. Here are all the rewards on offer at the Gamescom EPIX event and how to get them.
How to claim Gamescom EPIX rewards
With Gamescom switching to an online and in-person format this year, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to get involved. Gamescom EPIX is the organizer’s way of encouraging fans who can’t make it to the event in Germany to feel like they’re still part of the action. Most of the rewards that fans can earn are cosmetic items to use on the Gamescom website, but there are some physical rewards that fans can earn as well for completing the various quests in the event.
Rewards are claimed automatically as you progress through the Gamescom EPIX story, but first you have to register for the event through the Gamescom website.
Story Quest rewards
Most of the rewards are tied to the Gamescom EPIX story quests that fans can complete, which are divided into chapters.
Chapter I Rewards
These rewards can be earned as part of the first section of the Gamescom EPIX story.
- Uncovered the Imposter banner – Complete the Among Games! quest
- Stars. Ships. Troopers. 1 frame – Complete the Hard Drive Dilemma! quest
- Alien friend avatar – Complete the Ready for Take-off? quest
- Scarlet Red background – Complete the Chill Pill! quest
- Stars. Ships. Troopers. banner – Complete the All the Stars! All the Ships! All the Troopers! quest
Chapter II Rewards
These rewards can be earned as part of the second section of the Gamescom EPIX story.
- Forest Green background – Complete the Need for Seed! quest
- Into the Woods frame – Complete the Back to the Loots! quest
- The owner of the back discovered banner – Complete the Accio Bag! quest
- Green Fluffy avatar – Complete the Hear, hear! quest
- One with the Forest! banner – Complete the One with the Forest! quest
Chapter III Rewards
These rewards can be earned as part of the third section of the Gamescom EPIX story.
- Camping in the Verse 1 frame – Complete the Story Time! quest
- Bonfire Orange background – Complete the IT Super Trick! quest
- Nordic warrior EPI avatar – Complete the Camp Champ! quest
- Praise the sun! banner – Complete the Firestarter! quest
- Spaceship Blue background – Complete the Quo Vadis, EPI? quest
- Camping in the Verse banner – Complete the Outdoor Pro! quest
Chapter IV Rewards
These rewards can be earned as part of the final section of the Gamescom EPIX story.
- Shield Iridescent background – Complete A fair shield and no favor! quest
- OMG ONL! MFG 1337 frame – Complete the Double Trouble! quest
- EPI’s Friend avatar – Complete the Break a Lag! quest
- Spotlight Blue background – Complete the ONLy youuu! quest
- OMG ONL! MFG 11337 banner – Complete the Biggest ONL Fan! Quest
Level Up Rewards
These rewards are for those who gain enough EXP to raise in level as part of the Gamescom EPIX event.
- Chosen One EPI avatar – Reach Level 2
- Closed Beta key for Fractured Online – Reach Level 3
- AtrEPI avatar – Reach Level 4
- Exclusive in-game item for Construction Simulator – Reach Level 5
- Machine Hunting EPI avatar – Reach Level 6
- Camping in the Verse 2 frame – Reach Level 7
- Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for Xbox – Reach Level 8
- Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PlayStation – Reach Level 9
- Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PC – Reach Level 10
Other Rewards
These rewards are for fulfilling certain quests in Gamescom EPIX that aren’t tied to a specific chapter of the story.
- Exclusive access to Extended Moo Lander demo – Complete the Moo! quest
- 50% discount on a one-day ticket to Gamescom – Complete the One for all and 1337 for one! quest
- Moo Lander T-Shirt – Finish in the Top 5 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings
- Moo Lander Game Key – Finish in the Top 45 of the Gamescom EPIX rankings
- 5€ voucher for gamescomwear collection – Complete the Suit, uhm… Level-Up! quest
- 4k wallpaper from HYENAS – Complete the TLDwhat? quest
- Grateful EPI avatar – Complete the How EPIC is EPIX? quest
- Wallpaper for Fractured Online – Complete Master of the gamescomVerse! quest
- EPIX Veteran banner – Complete the EPIXpert! quest
- Konami Code! banner – Complete the Konami WASD! quest
- Globetrotter banner – Complete the Grind through the gamescomVerse! quest
- Anime Pink background – Complete the Yes, we scan! quest
- ONL Hype frame – Complete the ONL HYPE WARM-UP! quest
- Clownfish Orange background – Complete the Best of the Booth! quest