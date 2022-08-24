All Gamescom EPIX rewards and how to claim them

Gamescom EPIX is a chance for fans to take part in some of the excitement around one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Thanks to the hybrid nature of Gamescom 2022, fans can take part in most of the action while sitting comfortably at home. By taking part in some of the quests and following the story of Gamescom EPIX, fans have the chance to earn some fun rewards. Here are all the rewards on offer at the Gamescom EPIX event and how to get them.

How to claim Gamescom EPIX rewards

With Gamescom switching to an online and in-person format this year, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to get involved. Gamescom EPIX is the organizer’s way of encouraging fans who can’t make it to the event in Germany to feel like they’re still part of the action. Most of the rewards that fans can earn are cosmetic items to use on the Gamescom website, but there are some physical rewards that fans can earn as well for completing the various quests in the event.

Rewards are claimed automatically as you progress through the Gamescom EPIX story, but first you have to register for the event through the Gamescom website.

Story Quest rewards

Most of the rewards are tied to the Gamescom EPIX story quests that fans can complete, which are divided into chapters.

Chapter I Rewards

These rewards can be earned as part of the first section of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Uncovered the Imposter banner ­– Complete the Among Games! quest

­– Complete the Among Games! quest Stars. Ships. Troopers. 1 frame – Complete the Hard Drive Dilemma! quest

– Complete the Hard Drive Dilemma! quest Alien friend avatar – Complete the Ready for Take-off? quest

– Complete the Ready for Take-off? quest Scarlet Red background – Complete the Chill Pill! quest

– Complete the Chill Pill! quest Stars. Ships. Troopers. banner – Complete the All the Stars! All the Ships! All the Troopers! quest

Chapter II Rewards

These rewards can be earned as part of the second section of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Forest Green background – Complete the Need for Seed! quest

– Complete the Need for Seed! quest Into the Woods frame – Complete the Back to the Loots! quest

– Complete the Back to the Loots! quest The owner of the back discovered banner – Complete the Accio Bag! quest

– Complete the Accio Bag! quest Green Fluffy avatar – Complete the Hear, hear! quest

– Complete the Hear, hear! quest One with the Forest! banner – Complete the One with the Forest! quest

Chapter III Rewards

These rewards can be earned as part of the third section of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Camping in the Verse 1 frame – Complete the Story Time! quest

– Complete the Story Time! quest Bonfire Orange background – Complete the IT Super Trick! quest

– Complete the IT Super Trick! quest Nordic warrior EPI avatar – Complete the Camp Champ! quest

– Complete the Camp Champ! quest Praise the sun! banner – Complete the Firestarter! quest

– Complete the Firestarter! quest Spaceship Blue background – Complete the Quo Vadis, EPI? quest

– Complete the Quo Vadis, EPI? quest Camping in the Verse banner – Complete the Outdoor Pro! quest

Chapter IV Rewards

These rewards can be earned as part of the final section of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Shield Iridescent background – Complete A fair shield and no favor! quest

– Complete A fair shield and no favor! quest OMG ONL! MFG 1337 frame – Complete the Double Trouble! quest

– Complete the Double Trouble! quest EPI’s Friend avatar – Complete the Break a Lag! quest

– Complete the Break a Lag! quest Spotlight Blue background – Complete the ONLy youuu! quest

– Complete the ONLy youuu! quest OMG ONL! MFG 11337 banner – Complete the Biggest ONL Fan! Quest

Level Up Rewards

These rewards are for those who gain enough EXP to raise in level as part of the Gamescom EPIX event.

Chosen One EPI avatar – Reach Level 2

– Reach Level 2 Closed Beta key for Fractured Online – Reach Level 3

– Reach Level 3 AtrEPI avatar – Reach Level 4

– Reach Level 4 Exclusive in-game item for Construction Simulator – Reach Level 5

– Reach Level 5 Machine Hunting EPI avatar – Reach Level 6

– Reach Level 6 Camping in the Verse 2 frame – Reach Level 7

– Reach Level 7 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for Xbox – Reach Level 8

– Reach Level 8 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PlayStation – Reach Level 9

– Reach Level 9 Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PC – Reach Level 10

Other Rewards

These rewards are for fulfilling certain quests in Gamescom EPIX that aren’t tied to a specific chapter of the story.